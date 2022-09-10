Saturday's Run for Brighter Days supports fight against teen suicide

COWARD, S.C. — More than 100 runners turned out Saturday to "Be that Friend" in the Jonathan Foundation's 11th annual Run for Brighter Days at Lynches River County Park.

The threat of rain, which turned out to be a couple of minutes of drizzle, may have kept some runners away but three runners put the gray skies and cool temperatures to good use with times under 20 minutes — or close to it.

Thomas Schnibben finished first at 17:22, Andrew Pattengill finished second at 19:56 and Heath Fore third at 20:01.

Shawn Hendrix was the first female across the finish line at 23:42 followed by Emily Stetson at 24:26 and then daughter Emma Kate Hendrix at 24:67.

"I think a lot of people were worried as the forecast was showing 70% chance of rain," said Tammy Ayala, a volunteer with the organization.

Lynn Bullock started the Jonathan Foundation after her son, Jonathan, committed suicide, Ayala said.

In the years since the organization has gone national from its Pee Dee start.

Saturday's race is the organization's primary fundraiser as it works to highlight and prevent teen suicides.

"Be that friend" is the organization's motto.