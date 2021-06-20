Savannah Grove's LaKeesha Burroughs named June teacher of the month

FLORENCE, S.C. – Savannah Grove Elementary School second-grade teacher LaKeesha Burroughs received a surprise on the penultimate day of school this year.

Just after 1 p.m. on June 10, Principal Latonya Yates-Ford called Burroughs to the office to tell her that she had been named the June Morning News/Chick-fil-A teacher of the month.

"It's truly an honor," Burroughs said. "[I'm] very excited. I am very passionate about what I do every day."

Blake Pate, one of three local Chick-fil-A franchisees sponsoring the award, said previously that Chick-fil-A is the company that claims it cares and one way to show that is to give back to the community with programs like the teacher of the month program.

Burroughs added that she served as a virtual teacher for second-graders at the school during the year.

At the beginning of the school year, Florence One Schools, like most of the districts in the state, offered parents a choice between sending their children to school on alternating days or fully virtually. Later, the district added a full five-day option and folded the alternating days option into the five-day option.