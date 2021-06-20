Savannah Grove's LaKeesha Burroughs named June teacher of the month

FLORENCE, S.C. – Savannah Grove Elementary School second-grade teacher LaKeesha Burroughs received a surprise on the penultimate day of school this year.
Just after 1 p.m. on June 10, Principal Latonya Yates-Ford called Burroughs to the office to tell her that she had been named the June Morning News/Chick-fil-A teacher of the month.
"It's truly an honor," Burroughs said. "[I'm] very excited. I am very passionate about what I do every day."
Blake Pate, one of three local Chick-fil-A franchisees sponsoring the award, said previously that Chick-fil-A is the company that claims it cares and one way to show that is to give back to the community with programs like the teacher of the month program.
Burroughs added that she served as a virtual teacher for second-graders at the school during the year.
At the beginning of the school year, Florence One Schools, like most of the districts in the state, offered parents a choice between sending their children to school on alternating days or fully virtually. Later, the district added a full five-day option and folded the alternating days option into the five-day option.
Yates-Ford said that whenever the district offered the parents of Burroughs' students the opportunity to switch to in-person instruction, they declined because Burroughs wouldn't be their children's teacher anymore.
"None of her children left her," Yates-Ford said. "They stayed with her this entire year."
Yates-Ford added that Burroughs' students also provided gifts for her in the days leading up to the end of school.
"Just seeing my students log on every morning, I give my all every day just to give my best for them," Burroughs said.
The 2020-21 school was her first at the school located just off Alligator Road. Burroughs will return to in-person instruction next year as a third-grade teacher.
Yates-Ford said Burroughs had made progress with her students this year and they didn't want to disrupt that progress.
Burroughs taught kindergarten for four years before coming to Savannah Grove. She was born and raised in Florence, graduating from South Florence High School and Coastal Carolina University. Burroughs also recently received a master's degree in teaching with a specialization in project-based learning from the University of South Carolina.
"I actually did a project-based-learning assignment virtually with my second-graders," Burroughs said. "They actually had to come up with an invitation to a party and they had to use a budget to purchase everything for their party."