'Savior of democracy:' Members of Congress help South Carolina Democrats celebrate Jim Clyburn Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. — At least one member of Congress believes that House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn helped save American democracy.
Reps. Lauren Underwood (Democrat-Illinois), Cheri Bustos (D-Illinois), and Richie Torres (D-New York) spoke at a ceremony organized by the South Carolina Democratic Party and its newest recruiting arm, The Welcome Party.
"Mr. Clyburn has been a great friend and mentor during my time in Congress," Underwood said. "Quite frankly, I am so grateful for his leadership."
She added that Congress can be a daunting, not exactly logically functioning place but that she enjoys sitting and watching Clyburn lead the country forward.
"He is legendary," Underwood continued. "He is a real force within not only our caucus but the whole Congress."
She said that in her communities people are always excited to see Clyburn on television.
Underwood represents the 14th Congressional District in the Land of Lincoln. That district includes some of the northern and western suburbs of Chicago. She has served in Congress since 2019.
Bustos used a quote from former President Barack Obama to describe Clyburn. Obama once said that when Clyburn speaks, Congress listens.
"When it came to the search for a 46th president, when Whip Clyburn spoke, the whole country listened," Bustos said.
Torres called Clyburn the savior of American democracy.
"Joe Biden was the best hope for defeating Donald Trump," Torres said. He said Trump represented a challenge to the country's social safety network and Clyburn's sway helped stop him. "Where it not for Congressman Clyburn, Joe Biden would have never been the nominee and our national nightmare would have never ended."
Torres later added that Clyburn and Biden were both concerned with the practical aspects of governance rather than the ideologies. He also praised Clyburn's work on broadband expansion.
Clyburn also appeared on the call during Torres's speech. He thanked the party for honoring him and offered a $50,000 donation to be split between the state party and the Welcome Party.
Also speaking on the Zoom call were National Democratic Party Chairman Jaime Harrison and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.