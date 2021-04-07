'Savior of democracy:' Members of Congress help South Carolina Democrats celebrate Jim Clyburn Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. — At least one member of Congress believes that House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn helped save American democracy.

Reps. Lauren Underwood (Democrat-Illinois), Cheri Bustos (D-Illinois), and Richie Torres (D-New York) spoke at a ceremony organized by the South Carolina Democratic Party and its newest recruiting arm, The Welcome Party.

"Mr. Clyburn has been a great friend and mentor during my time in Congress," Underwood said. "Quite frankly, I am so grateful for his leadership."

She added that Congress can be a daunting, not exactly logically functioning place but that she enjoys sitting and watching Clyburn lead the country forward.

"He is legendary," Underwood continued. "He is a real force within not only our caucus but the whole Congress."

She said that in her communities people are always excited to see Clyburn on television.

Underwood represents the 14th Congressional District in the Land of Lincoln. That district includes some of the northern and western suburbs of Chicago. She has served in Congress since 2019.