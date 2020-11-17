SC again tops 1,000 new coronavirus cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Another day, another 1,000-plus confirmed coronavirus cases in South Carolina.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,088 new confirmed cases Tuesday and 58 additional probable cases. DHEC also announced 11 additional confirmed deaths and three probable deaths.
Greenville again led the state with 167 cases. Horry County was next at 85.
Florence County reported 40 of the Pee Dee’s 67 cases.
Darlington County was next with 12 cases and nine probable cases, followed by Marion County (5) and Marlboro County (4/4), Williamsburg County had three new cases and three new probable cases. Dillon County had three cases and one probable case.
Florence County and Marlboro County each reported one death.
Statewide, South Carolina now has had 186,528 confirmed cases and 11,372 probable cases. It has had 3,884 deaths and 272 probable deaths.
The total number of individual test results reported Monday to DHEC statewide was 7,894 (not including antibody tests). The percent positive was 13.8%.
DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. It's especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.
As of Monday, a total of 2,371,056 tests had been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
