SC attorney general endorses Florence City Council candidate Robby Hill

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has endorsed Robby Hill in the Florence City Council District 3 Republican runoff.

Wilson announced his endorsement of Hill in a video provided to the Morning News on Monday afternoon.

Wilson said that he met Hill when he was conducting his first campaign for attorney general in 2010.

"Over the years, I've gotten to know Robby very well," Wilson said. "Robby is a small business owner who has grown his business and lived in Florence most of his life.

Robby is someone that I would trust with the reins of government because he understands the role that government plays and how it affects people when they're trying to build a small business."

Wilson also added that Hill has an understanding of the criminal justice reforms need to continue to support law enforcement officers.

Wilson is a son of the Pee Dee. His mother is a Florence native – her father is namesake of the local Marine Corps veterans organization – and he is a graduate of Francis Marion University.

