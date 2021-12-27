SC boy saves sister's life with bone marrow transplant

"It was very overwhelming," Anna Busby said. "I had to put it in God's hands and know this is what needs to happen in order for my daughter to live and move on from this nightmare."

After Layton's surgery — between two and three hours in which doctors took 1,850 milliliters of bone marrow — hospital staff wrote "sister saver" and "bone marrow hero" with hearts on his bandages. A reminder of the great sacrifice he made at a young age.

"It's worked out, and my baby boy is a real life superhero," Anna Busby said.

Now, with both children recovered, the next milestone is when Lexi can come home to Ridgeland. They're hoping for February. She was required to stay within a half-hour of MUSC for the first 100 days following the transplant.

She's been staying at a hotel, with only 60% of the costs covered by insurance, and her family takes turns staying with her. Her mother was there every day initially. Her father came on weekends. Now Lexi's grandmother stays sometimes so Anna Busby can work part time again to help pay the hospital bills.

The journey has been tough emotionally, physically and financially, but Anna Busby said her perspective on life and what's important has changed.