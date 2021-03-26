SC Chamber Music Festival moves to the PAC Mainstage

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The South Carolina Chamber Music Festival is moving to the big stage this year.

The ninth edition of the popular event will, as usual, feature gifted musicians from around the world, and a diverse program of chamber music. And, this year, it will be held on the Mainstage Theater at the FMU Performing Arts Center.

Previous festival performances were contained to the intimate Black Box Theatre at the PAC. This year’s event is moving to Mainstage to allow for continued spacing for performers and audience members. Social distancing and mask wearing are still required on the FMU campus, so the move to the Mainstage was an obvious choice.

Attendance is limited to 100 at each of the two events in this year’s festival, and seating is by reservation only. Tickets are $10 for the general public. They are free to FMU students with a university ID.

Tickets are not available online. To purchase tickets, call the FMU PAC Ticket Office at 843-661-4444, or visit it in person, Monday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m. The PAC is located at 201 S. Dargan Street in downtown Florence.

This year’s festival features two nights of exquisite music.