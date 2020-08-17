You have permission to edit this article.
SC coronavirus cases declining
COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image

COLUMBIA, S.C. – For the first time since June 9, the daily count of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Carolina fell below 500.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 451 new confirmed cases Monday and eight new probable cases.

This was one day after 537 new cases were reported,the lowest total since 528 were reported on June 10.

DHEC reported 20 additional confirmed deaths Monday and no new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 105,905, probable cases to 1,048, confirmed deaths to 2,185, and probable deaths to 103.

In the Pee Dee, 61 new cases were reported. Of those, 39 were in Florence County. Darlington County was next with 13, followed by Marion County (4), Marlboro and Williamsburg counties (2 each) and Dillon County (1).

Two deaths were reported Monday in the Pee Dee, one each in Florence and Williamsburg counties. That raised the totals to 128 deaths in Florence County and 32 in Williamsburg County.

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics in a communities across the state. Currently, there are 128 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 13 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 227 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.

As of Sunday, a total of 935,969 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.

The total number of individual test results reported Sunday to DHEC statewide was 3,930 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 11.5%.

Concerned about COVID-19?

