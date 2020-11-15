SC coronavirus death count low, but case count reported Sunday is 1,339

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Only two coronavirus deaths in South Carolina – none in the Pee Dee – were announced Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
But the number of cases was another story.
DHEC announced 1,339 new confirmed cases and 10 new probable cases of COVID-19.
Of the 78 cases reported in the Pee Dee, 43 were in Florence County. Darlington and Williamsburg counties reported 10 cases each. Dillon, Marion and Marlboro counties reported five cases each.
Greenville County (231 cases) continued to lead the state Sunday, followed by two other Upstate counties: Spartanburg (104) and Anderson (91). Horry County reported 92 new cases.
The deaths that were reported Sunday were elderly individuals in Kershaw and York counties.
Statewide, South Carolina now has had 184,360 confirmed cases and 11,147 probable cases. It has had 3,846 deaths and 266 probable deaths.
The total number of individual test results reported Saturday to DHEC statewide was 8,694 (not including antibody tests). The percent positive was 15.4%.
Of 88 hospitals reporting, 76.76% of (8,537 of 11,122) hospital beds in the state are occupied.
Of the 1,697 ICU beds in the state, 1,237 are occupied for a rate of 72.89%.
Of the 752 COVID-19 patients who are in the hospital, 192 are in ICU beds.
Of the 1,928 ventilators in the state, 480 are in use (24.9%).
DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. It's especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.
As of Saturdday, a total of 2,331,961 tests had been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
