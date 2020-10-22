SC COVID numbers continue to climb, state tops 3,500 total deaths and 160,000 total casese

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Thursday crossed the 160,000 threshold in total COVID cases and the 3,500 threshold in deaths from the virus as the daily report of cases again approaches 1,000 a day.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Thursday announced 921 new confirmed cases and 79 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 40 additional confirmed deaths and 10 new probable deaths.
The Pee Dee Thursday reported 68 confirmed cases. Florence County reported 28, Darlington County reported 13, Chesterfield County reported a dozen, Marion County reported five cases, Marlboro and Williamsburg counties each reported four and Dillon County reported two. Florence County reported three probable cases, Darlington and Marion counties each reported one probable case.
Darlington County reported one death.
The Upstate lead the way in case numbers.
Greenville County reported 130 cases, Spartanburg County reported 117 cases, Pickens County reported 58 cases and Anderson County reported 46 cases.
Other counties with high numbers included Charleston County with 64 cases, Horry County with 40 cases and Richland County with 40 cases.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 160,384, probable cases to 7,101, confirmed deaths to 3,526, and 229 probable deaths.
Support Local Journalism
DHEC recommends that residents who are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here.
Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether they have symptoms or not.
Currently, there are 120 mobile testing events scheduled through December 23 and there are 292 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
As of Wednesday, a total of 1,814,795 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Wednesday statewide was 7,160 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 12.9%.
Hospitals report their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view data from today's TeleTracking report.
South Carolina hospitals Thursday reported 83.77% inpatient bed utilization rate, 76.64% ICU bed utilization rate and 32.67% ventilator utilization rate.
The hospitals reported 8,500 occupied inpatient beds, 1,142 occupied ICU beds and 525 utilized ventilators. The hospitals reported 776 COVID patients hospitalized, 185 of them in UCU and 91 of them ventilated.
Florence County reported 21 hospital beds available, Darlington County reported 54 hospital beds available, Chesterfield County reported nine hospital beds available, Dillon County reported 11 hospital beds available, Marion County reported 14 hospital beds availble and Williamsburg County reported nine beds available.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.