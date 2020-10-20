SC Dept. of Transportation proposes $1 million in funding for PDRTA

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Pee Dee Regional Transit Authority and the Florence and Darlington County Disabilities and Special Needs Boards soon might receive additional state funding.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced Tuesday morning that a 21-day comment period had begun for proposed rural improvement and senior/disabled rural transit projects.

Among the projects slated to be recommended pending comments are a $909,602 federal funding allocation and a $186,816 state mass transit funding allocation to the regional transit authority and $55,000 to both disabilities and special needs board for an Americans with Disabilities Act capable vehicle.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The total funding for the rural transportation project is $11.22 million to be allocated for projects related to general public transportation services.

The total funding for the senior/disabled transportation projects is $2.4 million with individual transportation projects ranging from $40,000 to $120,000 for various services benefiting rural residents of the 43 eligible agencies.

The comment period will close on Nov. 10.

Pee Dee residents wishing to comment can do so at the Pee Dee Regional Council of Governments at 2314 Pisgah Road near Florence.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.