 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SC Election Commission says more than 1 million will vote prior to Election Day
0 comments

SC Election Commission says more than 1 million will vote prior to Election Day

{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, S.C. — More than 1 million South Carolina residents will cast ballots before Election Day, according to projections from the South Carolina Election Commission. 

South Carolina has already reached a record number of absentee ballots, the South Carolina Election Commission said in a media advisory Thursday afternoon.  

Overall, county election commissions have issued 637,000 ballots including 221,000 in-person votes and 416,000 mailed-in ballots. Of those mailed-in ballots, 167,000 have been returned. 

The previous absentee ballot records were set during the 2016 general election. In that election, 517,000 ballot were requested including 370,000 in-person votes and 147,000 mail-in ballots. Of those mailed-in ballots, 133,000 were returned. 

To cast an absentee ballot in person, visit the Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Commission at 219 Third Loop Road between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. before 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2. Rules for photo ID required to vote at the polling place apply.

To cast an absentee ballot by mail, a person must first obtain an application form via the state election commission's website, SCVotes.org, or call, fax, mail, or email the Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Commission. 

On SCvotes.org, the application form can be found by clicking "Get My Absentee Application" in the center left of the page. Then, clicking "Get the application" in the center of the page. Next, a person must fill out the voter registration information including name, date of birth, Social Security number, and county of registration. The next screen displayed is precinct information along with an address box if a person wants the application form mailed to a location other than the address the person is registered to vote at. Once that information is filled out, a person clicks "continue" at the bottom of the screen to get the application form. 

The phone number of the Florence elections commission is 843-665-3094. The fax number is 843-292-1613. The address of the commission is 219 Third Loop Road, Florence, SC 29505. The email is Vote.Florence@elections.sc.gov

The application to cast an absentee ballot must be in the possession of the Florence election commission by no later than Oct. 24. 

The absentee voter may return the application by mail, email, fax, or personal delivery.

After filling out the application, the person voting absentee receives a ballot via mail. 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

F1S food program turns first profit since 2015
Local News

F1S food program turns first profit since 2015

FLORENCE, S.C. – The 2019-2020 school year, the first for the partnership between Florence 1 Schools and Chartwells K12, produced a significant increase in meal participation, over a half million dollars was spent on improvements to equipment and the district was awarded $37,000 in grant funding from nonprofit and community organizations – all while serving more than 700,000 meals amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Florence City Council approves rental registry
Local News

Florence City Council approves rental registry

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence City Councilman Glynn F. Willis said he felt ashamed as the city council voted to approve the second and final reading of an ordinance establishing a rental registry in the city at its monthly meeting held Monday afternoon. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert