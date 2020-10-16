SC Election Commission says more than 1 million will vote prior to Election Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. — More than 1 million South Carolina residents will cast ballots before Election Day, according to projections from the South Carolina Election Commission.
South Carolina has already reached a record number of absentee ballots, the South Carolina Election Commission said in a media advisory Thursday afternoon.
Overall, county election commissions have issued 637,000 ballots including 221,000 in-person votes and 416,000 mailed-in ballots. Of those mailed-in ballots, 167,000 have been returned.
The previous absentee ballot records were set during the 2016 general election. In that election, 517,000 ballot were requested including 370,000 in-person votes and 147,000 mail-in ballots. Of those mailed-in ballots, 133,000 were returned.
To cast an absentee ballot in person, visit the Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Commission at 219 Third Loop Road between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. before 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2. Rules for photo ID required to vote at the polling place apply.
To cast an absentee ballot by mail, a person must first obtain an application form via the state election commission's website, SCVotes.org, or call, fax, mail, or email the Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Commission.
On SCvotes.org, the application form can be found by clicking "Get My Absentee Application" in the center left of the page. Then, clicking "Get the application" in the center of the page. Next, a person must fill out the voter registration information including name, date of birth, Social Security number, and county of registration. The next screen displayed is precinct information along with an address box if a person wants the application form mailed to a location other than the address the person is registered to vote at. Once that information is filled out, a person clicks "continue" at the bottom of the screen to get the application form.
The phone number of the Florence elections commission is 843-665-3094. The fax number is 843-292-1613. The address of the commission is 219 Third Loop Road, Florence, SC 29505. The email is Vote.Florence@elections.sc.gov.
The application to cast an absentee ballot must be in the possession of the Florence election commission by no later than Oct. 24.
The absentee voter may return the application by mail, email, fax, or personal delivery.
After filling out the application, the person voting absentee receives a ballot via mail.
