SC Election Commission says more than 1 million will vote prior to Election Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. — More than 1 million South Carolina residents will cast ballots before Election Day, according to projections from the South Carolina Election Commission.

South Carolina has already reached a record number of absentee ballots, the South Carolina Election Commission said in a media advisory Thursday afternoon.

Overall, county election commissions have issued 637,000 ballots including 221,000 in-person votes and 416,000 mailed-in ballots. Of those mailed-in ballots, 167,000 have been returned.

The previous absentee ballot records were set during the 2016 general election. In that election, 517,000 ballot were requested including 370,000 in-person votes and 147,000 mail-in ballots. Of those mailed-in ballots, 133,000 were returned.

To cast an absentee ballot in person, visit the Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Commission at 219 Third Loop Road between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. before 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2. Rules for photo ID required to vote at the polling place apply.

To cast an absentee ballot by mail, a person must first obtain an application form via the state election commission's website, SCVotes.org, or call, fax, mail, or email the Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Commission.