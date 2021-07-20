SC First Steps awards $17.6M in grants to support children’s healthy development and school readiness

Highlights of this historic investment:

• Funding is expected to nearly double the number of children and families able to be served in the coming program year, compared to the current year.

• 50% more children will be enrolled in “high-intensity” programs, where families engage with the program on a regular, sustained basis, resulting in the greatest impact on children’s long-term success.

• 1,700 rising kindergartners across 28 counties will have a better start to their first year in school thanks to expansion of Countdown to Kindergarten, a program where the child’s future kindergarten teacher visits them and their family at home and at school six times over the summer.

• 38 AmeriCorps members will be recruited, trained and deployed across 18 counties to provide family and community outreach and support and parent education using the HIPPY model (Home Instruction Program for Parents of Preschool Youngsters).

First Steps is recruiting applicants across the state for a 10-month term of AmeriCorps service, beginning Sept. 3. An online application is available at scfirststeps.org.