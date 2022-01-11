 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SC guardian ad litem training set for end of February
0 Comments

SC guardian ad litem training set for end of February

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Children’s Advocacy’s Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem program will conduct an online volunteer training beginning Feb. 28.

The Florence County Office is offering the online training program beginning Feb. 28, at no cost.

Florence County residents who are concerned about child abuse and neglect victims can get involved now. Applicants need to be older than 21 and be able to serve four or five hours a month.

Those interested in participating in this training are encouraged to submit a completed application by Feb. 14. Visit http://gal.sc.gov for more information and to download an application form.

Contact Cassandra Hilton at the Florence County office at 843-669-7940 to learn more about this volunteer and training opportunity.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Virgin Orbit poised for small satellite launch

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert