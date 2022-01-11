SC guardian ad litem training set for end of February

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Children’s Advocacy’s Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem program will conduct an online volunteer training beginning Feb. 28.

The Florence County Office is offering the online training program beginning Feb. 28, at no cost.

Florence County residents who are concerned about child abuse and neglect victims can get involved now. Applicants need to be older than 21 and be able to serve four or five hours a month.

Those interested in participating in this training are encouraged to submit a completed application by Feb. 14. Visit http://gal.sc.gov for more information and to download an application form.

Contact Cassandra Hilton at the Florence County office at 843-669-7940 to learn more about this volunteer and training opportunity.