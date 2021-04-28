SC Highway Heroes Campaign to combat human trafficking

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force Wednesday announced the launch of the SC Highway Heroes Campaign -- an initiative involving the Attorney General’s Office, the SC Trucking Association, the Office of Highway Safety, the State Transport Police, and the Department of Motor Vehicles.

The SC Highway Heroes Campaign offers the state’s more than 100,000 commercially licensed drivers the opportunity to complete a free Truckers Against Trafficking online human trafficking training.

“With thousands of miles of highways in South Carolina, we need everybody’s help in identifying and reporting potential cases of human trafficking,” Attorney General Wilson said. “The State Task Force is eager to continue our efforts with the Trucking Association as well as other state agencies to offer this training to those working and driving on our roads every day.”