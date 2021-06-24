SC hospitals no longer loaded with COVID-19 patients

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Only 1.65% of the 8,822 people who are occupying hospital beds in South Carolina are COVID-19 patients. That is, 146 people.
Only 42 (28.77%) are in an ICU, and only 21 (14.38%) are ventilated, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
On Thursday, 140 new confirmed coronavirus cases were reported in the state, plus 87 probable cases.
Only one confirmed death and no probable deaths were reported. The death was in Berkeley County.
In the Pee Dee, 10 confirmed cases and one probable case were reported.
Florence County led the region with four cases. Williamsburg County was next with three cases. Darlington County followed with two cases and one probable case. Marion County reported on case.
The state’s cumulative totals now are 492,833 confirmed cases, 103,199 probable cases, 8,627 confirmed deaths and 1,178 probable deaths.
The state reported 6,149 tests were conducted with 2.8% positivity. To date, 8,119,095 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina.
As of Sunday, 3,682,270 vaccination doses have been received in South Carolina. Of that, 2,052,528 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose (47.8%) and 1,768,175 are fully vaccinated (41.2%).
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.