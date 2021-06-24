SC hospitals no longer loaded with COVID-19 patients

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Only 1.65% of the 8,822 people who are occupying hospital beds in South Carolina are COVID-19 patients. That is, 146 people.

Only 42 (28.77%) are in an ICU, and only 21 (14.38%) are ventilated, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

On Thursday, 140 new confirmed coronavirus cases were reported in the state, plus 87 probable cases.

Only one confirmed death and no probable deaths were reported. The death was in Berkeley County.

In the Pee Dee, 10 confirmed cases and one probable case were reported.

Florence County led the region with four cases. Williamsburg County was next with three cases. Darlington County followed with two cases and one probable case. Marion County reported on case.

The state’s cumulative totals now are 492,833 confirmed cases, 103,199 probable cases, 8,627 confirmed deaths and 1,178 probable deaths.

The state reported 6,149 tests were conducted with 2.8% positivity. To date, 8,119,095 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina.