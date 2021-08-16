 Skip to main content
SC House Dems, School Boards Association call for local districts to be allowed to act on masks
CORONAVIRUS

SC House Dems, School Boards Association call for local districts to be allowed to act on masks

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina House Democratic Caucus and the South Carolina School Boards Association are calling for action that would allow school districts to mandate the wearing of face masks to slow the spread of COVID-19. 

The House Democratic caucus released a statement Monday morning calling for Gov. Henry McMaster to convene an emergency session of the General Assembly to repeal a budget proviso that jeopardizes the funding of school districts that mandate the wearing of masks. 

“Local governments and school districts need to do what is necessary to protect public health in their communities,” House Democrats Leader Todd Rutherford said in an emailed statement. “The situation has changed for the worse since the General Assembly passed Proviso 1.108 in June, and we need to act immediately to repeal it. With the delta variant on the rise – and because all children under the age of 12 are unvaccinated – it will be disastrous if school districts do not take action.”

The school boards association released a statement Monday afternoon calling for the South Carolina General Assembly to suspend the proviso. 

"For us, it’s not about whether or not masks are required in schools, or if virtual learning should be an option at this time. It is, however, about who is best positioned to monitor and modify safety protocol and make the best decisions to keeps students and employees safe – your local school board,” Scott Price, school boards association executive director, said in an emailed statement. “Treating this pandemic responsibly and keeping kids in schools is the top priority of local school districts. The Legislature should step back and let them do their job!”

