FLORENCE, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is investing up to $100 million in the new Florence Behavioral Health Hub, a collaboration between McLeod Health, MUSC, Francis Marion University and others.

The first-of-its-kind facility will bring specialized mental and behavioral health care to the people of the Pee Dee region with 20 crisis beds, 63 long-term patient beds, a rapid-access center that will provide walk-in assessments, virtual services and behavioral health clinics.

At the hub’s announcement on Thursday, speakers said this facility was the dream of the late state Senator Hugh Leatherman, whom the hub will be named after.

“This was his idea and this was his creation,” said Rep. Murrell Smith, speaker of the state House of Representatives. “I cannot think of somebody who cared more deeply about South Carolina and the Pee Dee.”

Governor Henry McMaster said the state’s investment in the new facility is a signal to businesses in the United States and abroad that South Carolina takes care of its citizens, which in turn makes the businesses want to invest in South Carolina.

“They are looking at our people and saying, ‘Those are the ones I want to work in my facility,’” McMaster said. “So, our job? We’ve got to educate them. We’ve got to train them. We’ve got to keep them safe.”

The center will replace the MUSC-owned Cedar Tower campus on East Cedar Street in Florence. In addition to the state funding, the city will also be investing $5 million in the facility.

At the announcement, Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said Florence is moving forward because of the public-private partnerships championed by the city.

“Florence is the hub of the Pee Dee, and now, collectively, we can take care of the total mental health of all of our citizens, but not just here in the Pee Dee, but beyond,” she said.

Florence City Council members unanimously approved the grant after discussing the project in executive session on June 12. According to Robby Kerr, director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, it is the first time in the state's history that a city has put its own funds toward a behavioral health facility.

The facility will be used as a model for future mental health service hubs around the state, Kerr said. While the specifics will change to suit each region, the “standard of care” set by the new Florence Behavioral Health Hub will be what other regions will aspire to, he said.

The standard of care goes beyond just the walls of the hub, however. Kerr said the facility will also have a community outreach component, especially to schools.

“We put counselors in schools, but our next question is, how do we support those counselors?” he said.

Construction on the Florence Behavioral Health Hub will begin soon, according to Kerr. He said he hopes to see the facility up and running within two years.

MUSC Health Florence Division CEO Jay Hinesley said the new hub will be governed by a council made up of representatives from MUSC, McLeod Health and HopeHealth, all of whom are partners in the project.

“I can’t think of a better way for the health institutions to come together and to take care of the behavioral health needs of the Pee Dee,” Hinesley said. “It’s going to be a first-class facility and hopefully set the example for the rest of the state.”

The facility itself will be managed by MUSC Florence, he said.

Behavioral health intersects every aspect of a person’s life, and part of MUSC’s mission is to preserve and optimize human life in the state, MUSC President David Cole said at the announcement.

“Today we’re taking real and tangible steps to address these challenges,” he said. “I think this provides a basis for us to actually start putting the fire out and then start doing something on a larger scale.”

The Florence Behavioral Health Hub will offer innovative procedures for patients and families struggling with severe mental illnesses, drug and other substance abuse and other behavioral health concerns, according to Cole.

“From outpatient services, crisis stabilization, to providing inpatient services when needed, I’m willing to predict this hub will serve as a model that we can emulate and continue to build across different regions with partners across the state,” he said.

MUSC Health Florence Medical Center’s chief nursing officer, Costa Cockfield, said the facility will help the emergency departments of both of the area’s hospitals but also the people who go to the ER for mental health crises.

There are currently few places for people experiencing mental or behavioral health crises to go, so they can end up staying in the emergency department for weeks or months instead of getting the specialized care they need.

“We’re doing our best, but we’re really keeping them safe where we’re trying to treat them for their behavioral health needs, but really aren’t getting the care that they could get at a true behavioral health facility,” Cockfield said.

For the Florence Police Department, the Florence Behavioral Health Hub will cut down on transportation times for the people taken in by police who need mental health services, said Police Chief Allen Heidler.

“The number of mental health transportations we make on a regular basis have increased significantly,” he said. “We’re doing them all the time.”

The facility will also help deliver care to the homeless population in Florence who otherwise would not have access due to the lack of transportation, Heidler said.

While McLeod Health has been in the behavioral health business for the past 38 years, the collaboration at the new Florence Behavioral Health Hub will help the hospital system achieve more than it could on its own, according to McLeod Health CEO and President Donna Isgett.

“It took something much bigger than McLeod Health,” she said. “It took the state. It took the Department of Mental Health. It took the support of the legislature, and it took us getting out of our own way to do something that’s better for the people of this community.”

The resources and staff of the 23-bed McLeod Behavioral Health Center in Darlington is being moved to the new hub.

HopeHealth, the facility’s third health care partner, did not have a representative speak at the announcement. In a media advisory, HopeHealth CEO Carl Humphries said the organization has long been investing in mental and behavioral health care.

“As one of the state's largest community health centers, we have invested significant resources into the integration of a multi-disciplinary behavioral health program, including psychiatrists, psychologists and behavioral health counselors,” he said. “This investment proved to be a critical necessity during the pandemic, when issues like isolation and fear of the unknown lead to larger mental health concerns for our patients.”

Francis Marion University President Fred Carter was one of the first brought on board to an advisory committee about the Florence Behavioral Health Hub when the idea came about last year, according to Kerr.

Carter said at the announcement that mental and behavioral health in the Pee Dee region has been severely underfunded for the last 30 years, something the new facility will help to turn the corner on.

Leatherman was always concerned about the mental health of those in South Carolina, especially in the Pee Dee, all the way up to his death, he said.

“Thank you all for coming today, for being part of correcting a 30-year mistake and helping fulfill Hugh Leatherman’s last and most compelling request,” he said.