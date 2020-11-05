SC lands $4.5 million in grands to combat violent crime

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- United States Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr., Thursday announced more than $4.5 million in Department of Justice grants to fight and prevent violent crime in the District of South Carolina. The grants, awarded by the Department’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP), are part of more than $458 million in funding to support state, local and tribal law enforcement efforts to combat violent crime in jurisdictions across the United States.
“One of the fundamental missions of government is to protect its citizens and safeguard the rule of law,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “The Department of Justice will continue to meet this critical responsibility by doing everything within its power to help our state, local and tribal law enforcement and criminal justice partners fight crime and deliver justice on behalf of all Americans.”
“Violence has become a tragic reality in too many of America’s communities,” said OJP Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan. “Working with officials across the Trump Administration and with thousands of state, local and tribal crime-fighters across the country, the Department of Justice is leading the response to this urgent challenge. OJP is pleased to make these resources available to support innovative, tested and diverse solutions to violent crime.”
“Today’s grants will bolster crime-fighting efforts in communities throughout South Carolina and continue this office’s mission to keep the people of South Carolina safe,” said U.S. Attorney McCoy. “Our efforts in combatting and reducing violent crime are only possible because of the great work of our state and local partners. These funds provide assistance to these team members so we can continue our critical work.”
Of the more than $458 million awarded nationwide, OJP’s Bureau of Justice Assistance made 1,094 grants totaling more than $369 million to support a broad range of initiatives, including efforts in enforcement, prosecution, adjudication, detention and rehabilitation.
OJP’s Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention awarded more than $10 million across 24 jurisdictions to intervene in and suppress youth gang activity as well as $1 million to the Institute for Intergovernmental Research to continue operating the National Gang Center. OJP’s National Institute of Justice awarded $7.8 million to fund research and evaluation on the prevention and reduction of violent crime. OJP’s Bureau of Justice Statistics provided more than $69 million to strengthen the quality and accessibility of records within the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.
The following organizations in South Carolina received funding:
- South Carolina Law Enforcement Division: $2,271,078
- City of Spartanburg: $1,000,000
- City of Myrtle Beach: $700,000
- Commission on Prosecution Coordination: $340,000
- Horry County Government: $265,258
