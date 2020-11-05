SC lands $4.5 million in grands to combat violent crime

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- United States Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr., Thursday announced more than $4.5 million in Department of Justice grants to fight and prevent violent crime in the District of South Carolina. The grants, awarded by the Department’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP), are part of more than $458 million in funding to support state, local and tribal law enforcement efforts to combat violent crime in jurisdictions across the United States.

“One of the fundamental missions of government is to protect its citizens and safeguard the rule of law,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “The Department of Justice will continue to meet this critical responsibility by doing everything within its power to help our state, local and tribal law enforcement and criminal justice partners fight crime and deliver justice on behalf of all Americans.”

“Violence has become a tragic reality in too many of America’s communities,” said OJP Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan. “Working with officials across the Trump Administration and with thousands of state, local and tribal crime-fighters across the country, the Department of Justice is leading the response to this urgent challenge. OJP is pleased to make these resources available to support innovative, tested and diverse solutions to violent crime.”