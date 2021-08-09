SC, local COVID case counts much higher than a week or two ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The COVID-19 picture in South Carolina, the Pee Dee and Florence County continues to go from good to good grief.
Numbers from Thursday, Friday and Saturday were released Monday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The three-day total of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state was 6,748.
That’s up from 4,526 confirmed cases a week ago and from 2,302 two weeks ago.
The three-day Pee Dee total of 391 confirmed cases was up from 212 last week and from 111 two weeks ago.
The three-day total in Florence County was 190. That’s up from 112 last week and 44 two weeks ago.
From the three-day period of June 25 to June 27, the week before the July 4 holiday weekend, DHEC reported 387 confirmed cases in the state, 35 in the Pee Dee and 18 in Florence County.
What a difference six weeks make.
In the state, 11 confirmed deaths and four probable deaths were reported Thursday, six confirmed deaths and one probable death were reported Friday and eight confirmed deaths and one probable death were reported Saturday for a three-day total of 25 confirmed deaths and six probable deaths.
Only one death was reported in the Pee Dee over the three-day period. That was a Saturday death in Florence County.
Statewide on Saturday, 1,842 confirmed cases and 615 probable cases were reported in the state. On Friday, the numbers were 2,285 and 698. On Thursday, the numbers were 2,611 and 877.
In the Pee Dee, 135 confirmed cases and 11 probable cases were reported Saturday. On Friday, the numbers were 126 and 111. On Thursday, the numbers were 130 and 49.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control no longer releases daily reports on Saturdays and Sundays.
On Thursday of last week, Florence County led the Pee Dee with 63 confirmed cases and 20 probable cases. Marion County was next (25/3), followed by Darlington County (14/9), Dillon County (11/8), Williamsburg County (10/2) and Marlboro County (7/7).
On Friday of last week, Florence County led the Pee Dee with 56 confirmed cases and 1 probable case. Marion County was next (29/3), followed by Darlington County (17/5), Dillon County (10/0), Williamsburg County (7/2) and Marlboro County (7/0).
On Saturday, Florence County led the Pee Dee with 71 confirmed cases and 1 probable case. Marion County (19/0), Williamsburg County (17/2), Darlington County (12/5), Dillon County (11/0) and Marlboro County (5/3).
The state’s cumulative totals now are 525,428 confirmed cases, 118,193 probable cases, 8,797 confirmed deaths and 1,184 probable deaths.