SC, local COVID case counts much higher than a week or two ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The COVID-19 picture in South Carolina, the Pee Dee and Florence County continues to go from good to good grief.

Numbers from Thursday, Friday and Saturday were released Monday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The three-day total of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state was 6,748.

That’s up from 4,526 confirmed cases a week ago and from 2,302 two weeks ago.

The three-day Pee Dee total of 391 confirmed cases was up from 212 last week and from 111 two weeks ago.

The three-day total in Florence County was 190. That’s up from 112 last week and 44 two weeks ago.

From the three-day period of June 25 to June 27, the week before the July 4 holiday weekend, DHEC reported 387 confirmed cases in the state, 35 in the Pee Dee and 18 in Florence County.

What a difference six weeks make.

In the state, 11 confirmed deaths and four probable deaths were reported Thursday, six confirmed deaths and one probable death were reported Friday and eight confirmed deaths and one probable death were reported Saturday for a three-day total of 25 confirmed deaths and six probable deaths.

