SC nearing 200,000 coronavirus cases
SC nearing 200,000 coronavirus cases

COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image

COLUMBIA, S.C. – On a day when South Carolina surpassed 4,000 coronavirus deaths, it inched closer to 200,000 cases.

A total of 1,374 confirmed cases and 59 probable cases were announced Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC also announced 23 new deaths and two probable deaths.

Statewide, South Carolina now has had 196,330 confirmed cases and 12,900 probable cases.

The state has had 4,010 deaths and 303 probable deaths.

Greenville again led the state with 218 cases. York County was next with 141 cases.

Florence County reported 38 of the Pee Dee’s 72 cases, and it reported two probable cases.

Marlboro County was next with 11 cases, followed by Darlington County with 10.

Marion County reported six cases, followed by Williamsburg County (4) and Dillon County (3).

Two deaths were reported in Florence County and one probable death was reported in Marion County.

The total number of individual test results reported Monday to DHEC statewide was 10,407 (not including antibody tests). The percent positive was 13.2%.

DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. It's especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.

As of Monday, a total of 2,570,772 tests had been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

