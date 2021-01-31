SC nearing 400,000 coronavirus cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina is closing in on 400,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.
S.C. health officials reported 2,649 new cases on Sunday, bringing the cumulative state total to 396,712.
A total of 108 probable cases, 23 confirmed deaths and six probable deaths also were reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
In the Pee Dee, 179 cases and two deaths were reported.
Florence County reported both deaths, plus one probable death. It led the Pee Dee with 83 cases. Darlington County was next with 37 cases, followed by Marion County (20 cases), Marlboro County (15), Dillon County (14) and Williamsburg (10).
As of Friday, 4,961,393 tests have been conducted in the state. That included 12,368 on Friday. The rate of positivity was 21.4%.
To find a testing opportunity, visit scdhec.gov/findatest.
Of the 11,417 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 9,184 are occupied (80.44%). Of those, 1,841 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (20.05%).
Of the 1,781 ICU beds in the state, 1,389 are occupied (77.99%). Of those, 413 (22.43%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Of the 1,984 ventilators in the state, 693 are in use (34.93%) and 261 are in use with COVID-19 patients (14.18%).
Of the 657,250 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine that have been received in South Carolina, 418,670 have been administered (63.7%).
Of the 341,250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine received in South Carolina, 92% have been administered.
Of the 112,600 does of the Moderna vaccine received in the state, 50% have been administered.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line – 1-866-365-8110 – to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child check-ups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.
DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. It's especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.