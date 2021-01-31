SC nearing 400,000 coronavirus cases

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Of the 657,250 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine that have been received in South Carolina, 418,670 have been administered (63.7%).

Of the 341,250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine received in South Carolina, 92% have been administered.

Of the 112,600 does of the Moderna vaccine received in the state, 50% have been administered.

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line – 1-866-365-8110 – to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.

The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.

DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432

The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.