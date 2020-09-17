SC nears 3,000 coronavirus deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina is on the brink of 3,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths.
On Thursday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 740 new confirmed cases and 41 new probable cases, 27 additional confirmed deaths and one new probable death.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 132,565, probable cases to 2,881, confirmed deaths to 2,992, and probable deaths to 166.
The death total Thursday in the Pee Dee was seven. Three were from Florence County, including a middle-aged person, and two each were from Marion and Marlboro counties. One of the people who died in Marion County was middle-aged.
Florence County reported 23 of the 65 cases in the Pee Dee on Thursday, plus two probable cases. Darlington County reported 20 cases, followed by Dillon and Marlboro counties at seven each, and Dillon and Williamsburg counties at four each.
There are 328 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 31, and there are 236 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
As of Wednesday, a total of 1,179,715 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported Wednesday to DHEC statewide was 6,294 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 11.8%.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.