SC nears 500,000 confirmed coronavirus cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Thursday, 331 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 307 probable cases and five confirmed deaths were reported in South Carolina, bringing the state 4,595 cases away from 500,000.
In the Pee Dee, 13 confirmed cases, 10 probable case and no deaths were reported.
Darlington County led with four confirmed cases and one probable case. Florence County was next with three confirmed cases and three probable cases. Marion and Marlboro counties reported two confirmed cases each. Dillon and Williamsburg counties reported one confirmed case each. Williamsburg County also reported six probable cases.
The state’s cumulative totals now are 495,405 confirmed cases, 105,827 probable cases, 8,682 confirmed deaths and 1,183 probable deaths.
To date, 8,293,498 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina, including 5,624 on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 7.3%.
As of Tuesday, 3,846,570 vaccination doses have been received in South Carolina. Of that, 2,122,132 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose (49.4%) and 1,871,017 are fully vaccinated (43.6%).
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.