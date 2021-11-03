SC Pecan Music & Food Festival promises a day full of entertainment

FLORENCE, S.C. — Eight stages and 35 scheduled performers Saturday mean that there will be no lack of entertainment for the 17th Pecan Festival.
The one-day festival presented by Pepsi of Florence will feature performances throughout the day starting when the festival opens at 10 a.m. and will continue until this year’s headline act, Grand Funk Railroad, takes the stage at 5:30 p.m. on the Florence Toyota Main Stage.
Attendees who like a variety of music styles will want to head to the main stage at 10 a.m. for A New Creation Band at 1:30 p.m. Burning Man. Those who prefer beach and soul music will want to catch Chairmen of the Board at 11:30 a.m. Grand Junk Railroad will close out the stage and the festival from 5:30-7 p.m.
Clay Brown and the Legends Band will open the Bud Light Gold Stage on Irby Street near First Citizens Bank with a variety of hits from the ‘50s and ‘60s followed by The Mixtapes at 1 p.m. and Ultimate Earth, Wind, and Fire Tribute Band, Let’s Groove Tonight, from 3:30-5 p.m.
Fans of gospel will be able to enjoy the genre all day long at the First Reliance Bank Gospel Stage by Central United Methodist Church on Cheves Street. Second Generation plays at 10:30 a.m., followed by Chosen Disciples at 11:45 a.m., John Pickett at 1 p.m., TC Smith and Smith Brothers at 2:30 p.m. and the Sensational Brown Brothers from 4 p.m. 5 p.m.
T-Mobile Pecan-Palooza Stage near Waters Building will feature Midnight Row, a local Southern Fried Rock band, at 11 a.m., Mystic Vibrations, at 1 p.m., VooDoo Child at 2:30 p.m. and Level 10 Band from 4-5 p.m.
The SPC Credit Union Jazz Stage on West Evans Street will feature the School of Dance Arts at 11 a.m., More Than Words FLO at 11:45 a.m., 1:35 p.m., and 3:15 p.m., Pure Band at 12:30 p.m., Saxxy Keyz Band at 2 p.m. and again at 3:45 p.m.
The Evening Shade Blues Bash Stage at the Evans Street Breezeway will feature Shrimp City Slim at 11 a.m., Johnny Burgin at 11:30 a.m., Henry D. Jones at 12:45 p.m., Andy Johnson at 2 p.m. and John Shain and F.J. Ventre from 3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.
Pee Dee dance studios and teams will perform at South State Bank Dance Stage on Cheves Street near DHEC. Southside Middle School Dancers will start at 11 a.m., Myrtle Beach Habina at noon, The Dance Loud Dance Team at 1 p.m., Aroha Afro Latin Dance will perform and lead dances that attendees can participate in at 2 p.m., Driven By Dance at 3 p.m. and Kelley’s Fine Arts at 4 p.m.
The final stage at this year’s festival will be the Jebaily Law Firm Kids Fun Zone Stage where attendees can watch the finals of Flo-Town’s Kids Got Talent at 10 a.m., Extreme Cheer and Tumble at 11:45 a.m., Little Gym Kids Fitness Class at 1:15 p.m., Paul’s Magic Show at 2:45 p.m. and St. Anthony’s Catholic Middle School Chorus at 4:30 p.m.
The South Carolina Pecan Music & Food Festival is a free admission event and attendees do not need tickets to enjoy any of the entertainment acts. The festival takes place on Saturday in Downtown Florence. For more information, www.scpecanfestival.com.