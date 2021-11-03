SC Pecan Music & Food Festival promises a day full of entertainment

FLORENCE, S.C. — Eight stages and 35 scheduled performers Saturday mean that there will be no lack of entertainment for the 17th Pecan Festival.

The one-day festival presented by Pepsi of Florence will feature performances throughout the day starting when the festival opens at 10 a.m. and will continue until this year’s headline act, Grand Funk Railroad, takes the stage at 5:30 p.m. on the Florence Toyota Main Stage.

Attendees who like a variety of music styles will want to head to the main stage at 10 a.m. for A New Creation Band at 1:30 p.m. Burning Man. Those who prefer beach and soul music will want to catch Chairmen of the Board at 11:30 a.m. Grand Junk Railroad will close out the stage and the festival from 5:30-7 p.m.

Clay Brown and the Legends Band will open the Bud Light Gold Stage on Irby Street near First Citizens Bank with a variety of hits from the ‘50s and ‘60s followed by The Mixtapes at 1 p.m. and Ultimate Earth, Wind, and Fire Tribute Band, Let’s Groove Tonight, from 3:30-5 p.m.