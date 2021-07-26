 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SC, Pee Dee coronavirus case numbers spike over weekend
0 Comments
CORONAVIRUS

SC, Pee Dee coronavirus case numbers spike over weekend

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina reported five confirmed coronavirus deaths and no probable deaths in the latest numbers that were released Monday. The Pee Dee reported no deaths.

This was from a total of three days: Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Delta variant spike? What delta variant spike?

This delta variant spike: 2,302 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,332 probable cases in the state over that three-day period, including 1,011 and 538 on Friday. The Pee Dee reported 111 confirmed cases and 56 probable cases in that same period.

This compares to a three-day total of 1,070 confirmed cases and 720 probable cases statewide a week ago and 59 confirmed cases and 23 probable cases in the Pee Dee.

Yes. That delta variant spike.

In Florence County alone, 44 confirmed cases and 11 probable cases were reported in the latest three-day report. That’s up from 21 confirmed cases and six probable cases a week ago.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control no longer releases daily reports on Saturdays and Sundays.

Two weeks ago, 704 confirmed cases and 482 probable cases were reported over three days in the state, which was up from 448 confirmed cases and 232 probable cases three weeks ago.

In the Pee Dee, 44 confirmed cases and 29 probable cases were reported two weeks ago, and 28 confirmed cases and 14 probable cases were reported three weeks ago.

On Thursday of last week, of the 627 confirmed cases and 491 probable cases reported in the state, 41 confirmed cases and 29 probable cases were from the Pee Dee. Florence County led with 13 confirmed cases and five probable cases, followed by Marion County (10/3), Darlington County (8/7), Dillon County (8/6), Marlboro County (1/6) and Williamsburg County (1/2).

On Friday, 45 confirmed cases and 17 probable cases were reported in the Pee Dee. Florence County led with 19 confirmed cases and four probable cases, followed by Darlington County (9/8), Marion County (7/2), Dillon County, Williamsburg County (3/0) and Marlboro County (2/1).

On Saturday, of the 664 confirmed cases and 303 probable cases reported in the state, 25 confirmed cases and 10e probable case were reported in the Pee Dee. Florence County led with 12 confirmed cases and two probable cases, followed by Dillon County (6/0), Marion County (3/0), Darlington County (2/1), Williamsburg County (1/5) and Marlboro County (1/0).

On Saturday, the state reported 8,238 tests with 10.7% positivity.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Calif. to require vaccinations for state workers

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence man wanted on 26 warrants arrested
Local News

Florence man wanted on 26 warrants arrested

FLORENCE, S.C. – A man wanted on 26 outstanding arrest warrants was arrested Monday. Officers from the Florence Police Department arrested Joshua Genord Eaddy, 24, of Florence and took him into custody in the 800 block of South Irby Street. Eaddy faces 12 counts of financial transaction card fraud, six counts of financial transaction card theft, two counts of financial identify fraud, and one count each of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a weapon by a felon, shoplifting, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of stolen property. 

+4
Two Florence residents arrested on unrelated drug charges
Local News

Two Florence residents arrested on unrelated drug charges

FLORENCE, S.C. – Two Florence residents are behind bars following the execution of two unrelated search warrants Wednesday morning. Clemmie Lee Jones Jr., 58, and Kristen Nicole Hunt, 40, were arrested by narcotics investigators with the Florence County Sheriff's Office. 

North Vista student to appear in two movies being filmed this summer
Local News

North Vista student to appear in two movies being filmed this summer

FLORENCE, S.C. – A six year old North Vista Elementary School student is scheduled to appear in two movies being filmed this summer. Second grader Jamier Williams and his mother, Shikari Gregg, headed to New York late last week so that Williams could appear in the first of two movies. Williams will return to the Big Apple in August to appear in the second movie.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert