SC, Pee Dee coronavirus case numbers spike over weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina reported five confirmed coronavirus deaths and no probable deaths in the latest numbers that were released Monday. The Pee Dee reported no deaths.
This was from a total of three days: Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Delta variant spike? What delta variant spike?
This delta variant spike: 2,302 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,332 probable cases in the state over that three-day period, including 1,011 and 538 on Friday. The Pee Dee reported 111 confirmed cases and 56 probable cases in that same period.
This compares to a three-day total of 1,070 confirmed cases and 720 probable cases statewide a week ago and 59 confirmed cases and 23 probable cases in the Pee Dee.
Yes. That delta variant spike.
In Florence County alone, 44 confirmed cases and 11 probable cases were reported in the latest three-day report. That’s up from 21 confirmed cases and six probable cases a week ago.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control no longer releases daily reports on Saturdays and Sundays.
Two weeks ago, 704 confirmed cases and 482 probable cases were reported over three days in the state, which was up from 448 confirmed cases and 232 probable cases three weeks ago.
In the Pee Dee, 44 confirmed cases and 29 probable cases were reported two weeks ago, and 28 confirmed cases and 14 probable cases were reported three weeks ago.
On Thursday of last week, of the 627 confirmed cases and 491 probable cases reported in the state, 41 confirmed cases and 29 probable cases were from the Pee Dee. Florence County led with 13 confirmed cases and five probable cases, followed by Marion County (10/3), Darlington County (8/7), Dillon County (8/6), Marlboro County (1/6) and Williamsburg County (1/2).
On Friday, 45 confirmed cases and 17 probable cases were reported in the Pee Dee. Florence County led with 19 confirmed cases and four probable cases, followed by Darlington County (9/8), Marion County (7/2), Dillon County, Williamsburg County (3/0) and Marlboro County (2/1).
On Saturday, of the 664 confirmed cases and 303 probable cases reported in the state, 25 confirmed cases and 10e probable case were reported in the Pee Dee. Florence County led with 12 confirmed cases and two probable cases, followed by Dillon County (6/0), Marion County (3/0), Darlington County (2/1), Williamsburg County (1/5) and Marlboro County (1/0).
On Saturday, the state reported 8,238 tests with 10.7% positivity.