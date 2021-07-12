 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SC, Pee Dee coronavirus numbers higher than a week ago
0 Comments
top story
CORONAVIRUS

SC, Pee Dee coronavirus numbers higher than a week ago

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina reported 704 confirmed coronavirus cases, 482 probable cases, 11 confirmed deaths and no probable deaths in the latest coronavirus case and death numbers that were released Monday.

These numbers cover a three-day period that ended Saturday. The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control no longer releases reports on Saturdays and Sundays.

In the Pee Dee, during the same three-day period, 44 confirmed cases, 29 probable cases, five confirmed deaths and no probable deaths were reported.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

These numbers are higher than the same three-day period from the previous week. Statewide, 448 confirmed cases, 232 probable cases, nine confirmed deaths and one probable death were reported. In the Pee Dee, 28 confirmed cases, 14 probable cases and one confirmed death were reported.

On Thursday of last week, of the 235 confirmed cases and 160 probable cases reported in the state, 15 confirmed cases and one probable case were from the Pee Dee. Of the seven confirmed deaths reported statewide, two were in Marlboro County and one was in Darlington County.

On Friday, of the 240 confirmed cases and 183 probable cases reported in the state, 22 confirmed cases and 10 probable cases were reported in the Pee Dee. Two confirmed deaths were reported statewide. One was in Florence County

On Saturday, of the 229 confirmed cases and 139 probable cases reported in the state, seven confirmed cases and 18 probable cases were reported in the Pee Dee. Two deaths were reported statewide. One was in Marlboro County.

On Saturday, the state reported 6,952 tests with 4.3% positivity.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US to Cuba: 'Respect rights of Cuban people'

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
A 57-year-veteran of cutting Florence's hair hangs up his clippers
Local News

A 57-year-veteran of cutting Florence's hair hangs up his clippers

  • 5 min to read

FLORENCE, S.C. − The barber to Florence mayors since David McLeod − not to mention athletes of note who found their way into Florence − ended his 57-year barbering career and closed a barber shop that was at least 120 years old when he and his wife left Patriot Barber Shop for the last time Friday.

Local News

Sonoco to add 16 positions

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Sonoco is preparing to add 16 new positions at its Hartsville facility. The company announced Wednesday afternoon that it would be building a new offline winding operation to reduce paper finishing and warehouse complexity and cost, adding 16 new positions for the line. Sonoco also announced Wednesday that two other machines at the plant will be shutdown depending on market conditions and when the new machine becomes operational and that it was constructing a 102,000 square foot warehouse at the Hartsville facility. 

Dillon County leads the Pee Dee in religious diversity
Local News

Dillon County leads the Pee Dee in religious diversity

FLORENCE, S.C. – The two northernmost counties in the Pee Dee lead the way in religious diversity. The Public Religion Research Institute, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to conducting independent research at the intersection of religion, culture, and public policy, published the county level data in its 2020 survey of American religions Thursday. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert