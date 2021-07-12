SC, Pee Dee coronavirus numbers higher than a week ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina reported 704 confirmed coronavirus cases, 482 probable cases, 11 confirmed deaths and no probable deaths in the latest coronavirus case and death numbers that were released Monday.

These numbers cover a three-day period that ended Saturday. The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control no longer releases reports on Saturdays and Sundays.

In the Pee Dee, during the same three-day period, 44 confirmed cases, 29 probable cases, five confirmed deaths and no probable deaths were reported.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

These numbers are higher than the same three-day period from the previous week. Statewide, 448 confirmed cases, 232 probable cases, nine confirmed deaths and one probable death were reported. In the Pee Dee, 28 confirmed cases, 14 probable cases and one confirmed death were reported.

On Thursday of last week, of the 235 confirmed cases and 160 probable cases reported in the state, 15 confirmed cases and one probable case were from the Pee Dee. Of the seven confirmed deaths reported statewide, two were in Marlboro County and one was in Darlington County.