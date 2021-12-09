SC Ports Authority awards grants to five Florence organizations

CHARLESTON, S.C. — South Carolina Ports has awarded $205,000 in grants to 111 community organizations and nonprofits throughout South Carolina as part of its fiscal year 2022 Community Giving Program.
SC Ports dedicates a portion of its revenues each year to support charitable organizations in the communities in which the port operates. Programs with measurable, sustained impacts receive priority during the selection process.
Among the grant recipients were The School Foundation, Help 4 Kids Florence, the Pee Dee Coalition, Mercy Medicine and the Florence Area Literacy Council.
“The SC Ports team believes strongly in supporting the great organizations in South Carolina that work tirelessly to make a meaningful and measurable difference in people’s lives,” SC Ports CEO Jim Newsome said. “At a time of economic hardship for many, SC Ports is proud to play a small role in supporting the important work done by the Community Giving Program grant recipients.”
Many of this year’s grant recipients are dedicated to improving children’s lives through supportive mentoring programs, outdoor and enrichment activities, and confidence-building curricula.
Grant funding will support more than 135,000 children throughout South Carolina with programs like Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lowcountry, Healing Farms, Orangeburg County Community of Character, The Green Heart Project and Wings for Kids, to name a few.
Grants will also support literacy programs — such as Begin with Books and Reading Partners of South Carolina — benefiting nearly 7,000 students.
SC Ports continues to support organizations dedicated to addressing food insecurity and improving access to healthy foods. Programs such as East Cooper Meals on Wheels, Fresh Future Farm, Greer Community Ministries, Help 4 Kids Florence and Love Feeds will use grant funding to help serve more than 7,000 individuals around the state. SC Ports also recently donated $24,000 to the Lowcountry Food Bank.
Several grant recipients received funds for workforce development initiatives. Greenville Technical College will use the funding to create nine scholarships for its Truck Driver Training Program. Programs such as this create a career path and provide vital job skills for the logistics and maritime industry, which are crucial to the success of port operations.
This year’s grant funding will also support 17 health and wellness programs around the state, impacting more than 10,000 children and adults. Beyond Basic Life Skills, Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas, Greenville Area Parkinson Society, Girls on the Run Charleston, Going Places, Good Neighbor Medical Clinic and Mercy Medicine Free Clinic are among the grant recipients working to improve people’s lives by providing access to health care and wellness programs.
“SC Ports strives to have a positive impact in our communities, as do these 111 incredible grant award recipients,” said Jordi Yarborough, SC Ports’ senior vice president of community engagement. “It is through partnerships with organizations like these that we achieve our shared goal of making a difference in South Carolina.”