SC Ports Authority awards grants to five Florence organizations

Grants will also support literacy programs — such as Begin with Books and Reading Partners of South Carolina — benefiting nearly 7,000 students.

SC Ports continues to support organizations dedicated to addressing food insecurity and improving access to healthy foods. Programs such as East Cooper Meals on Wheels, Fresh Future Farm, Greer Community Ministries, Help 4 Kids Florence and Love Feeds will use grant funding to help serve more than 7,000 individuals around the state. SC Ports also recently donated $24,000 to the Lowcountry Food Bank.

Several grant recipients received funds for workforce development initiatives. Greenville Technical College will use the funding to create nine scholarships for its Truck Driver Training Program. Programs such as this create a career path and provide vital job skills for the logistics and maritime industry, which are crucial to the success of port operations.