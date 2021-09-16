SC reaches 50% rate for coronavirus vaccines

COLUMBIA, S.C. – More than eight months after coronavirus vaccines arrived in South Carolina, the state reached a milestone Thursday.
It reported that half of the eligible S.C. residents are fully vaccinated.
According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environment Control, 4,505,285 total doses of vaccine have been received by S.C. residents. As of Tuesday, 58.8% of South Carolina residents (2,527,863) have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 50.0% are fully vaccinated (2,146,524).
Fully vaccinated means someone has received two Pfizer shots or two Moderna shots or one Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) shot.
Of the fully vaccinated South Carolinians, 1,197,787 residents received the Pfizer shots, 787,573 received the Moderna shots and 161,138 received the Janssen shot.
On Thursday, DHEC reported 4,306 total new coronavirus cases (2,865 confirmed). That’s down from 5,229 total cases two weeks ago.
In addition, 49 total deaths were reported statewide (41 confirmed).
In the Pee Dee, DHEC reported 242 total cases (151 confirmed). Two weeks ago, 390 total cases (278 confirmed) were reported.
As usual, Florence County led the region with 93 total cases (65 confirmed. Darlington County was next with 48 total cases (25 confirmed), followed by Dillon County (35 total, 21 confirmed), Marlboro County (31/15), Marion County (19/15) and Williamsburg County (16/10).
The Pee Dee reported three total deaths: one confirmed in Darlington County, one confirmed in Marion County and one probable death in Florence County.
The state’s cumulative totals now are 656,341 confirmed cases, 157,913 probable cases, 10,041 confirmed deaths and 1,491 probable deaths.
The state reported 33,528 tests were conducted Tuesday with 11.4% positivity. To date, 10,363,756 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line – 1-866-365-8110 – to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.