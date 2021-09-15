SC reports 138 COVID deaths, most in a day since Feb. 1

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The next confirmed coronavirus death in South Carolina will be the 10,000th confirmed death in the state since the pandemic began.

A total of 138 deaths (110 confirmed) were announced Wednesday. That’s the most on a single day since Feb. 1, when 242 deaths were reported.

More than 1,300 deaths have been reported statewide in the past month. That’s 11.3% of an 18-month total of 11,483 deaths. Until a month ago, the state was averaging approximately 600 total deaths per month.

Nine of the deaths (eight confirmed) that were reported Wednesday were in the Pee Dee, including four in Florence County. Two were reported in Dillon County, two in Marion County (one confirmed) and one in Darlington County.

Statewide, 3,251 total coronavirus cases (2,409 confirmed) were reported Wednesday.

Of those, 320 (224 confirmed) were in the Pee Dee, including 109 (63 confirmed) in Darlington County and 106 (78 confirmed) in Florence County.

Dillon County reported 39 cases Wednesday (32 confirmed), followed by Marlboro County with 28 cases (15 confirmed). Williamsburg County reported 19 cases, all confirmed. Marion County reported 19 cases 917 confirmed).