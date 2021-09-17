SC reports 89 fewer coronavirus deaths compared to 2 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Two days after reporting 138 total coronavirus deaths (110 confirmed) in South Carolina, state health officials reported 49 deaths (41 confirmed) on Friday. That’s a drop of 89 deaths.

That included one confirmed death in Darlington County, one in Marion County and a probable death in Florence County.

But 4,306 total cases (2,865 confirmed) were reported Friday in the state. That was 1,055 more total cases than two days ago.

In the Pee Dee, 242 total cases (151 confirmed) were reported Friday. That’s 78 fewer than two days ago.

Florence County led the region Friday with 93 total cases (65 confirmed). Darlington County was next (48/25), followed by Dillon County (35/21), Marlboro County (31/15), Marion County (19/15) and Williamsburg County (16/10).

The state reported 33,528 tests were conducted with 11.4% positivity. To date, 10,363,756 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina.

The state’s cumulative totals now are 656,341 confirmed cases, 157,913 probable cases, 10,041 confirmed deaths and 1,491 probable deaths.