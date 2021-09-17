 Skip to main content
SC reports 89 fewer coronavirus deaths compared to 2 days ago
CORONAVIRUS

SC reports 89 fewer coronavirus deaths compared to 2 days ago

COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Two days after reporting 138 total coronavirus deaths (110 confirmed) in South Carolina, state health officials reported 49 deaths (41 confirmed) on Friday. That’s a drop of 89 deaths.

That included one confirmed death in Darlington County, one in Marion County and a probable death in Florence County.

But 4,306 total cases (2,865 confirmed) were reported Friday in the state. That was 1,055 more total cases than two days ago.

In the Pee Dee, 242 total cases (151 confirmed) were reported Friday. That’s 78 fewer than two days ago.

Florence County led the region Friday with 93 total cases (65 confirmed). Darlington County was next (48/25), followed by Dillon County (35/21), Marlboro County (31/15), Marion County (19/15) and Williamsburg County (16/10).

The state reported 33,528 tests were conducted with 11.4% positivity. To date, 10,363,756 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina.

The state’s cumulative totals now are 656,341 confirmed cases, 157,913 probable cases, 10,041 confirmed deaths and 1,491 probable deaths.

Of the 11,559 hospital beds in the state, 9,853 are occupied (85.24%) and 2,369 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (24.04%). Of the hospitalized COVID patients, 562 are in ICU (23.72%). Of the COVID patients who are hospitalized, 415 are ventilated (17.52%). Of the 881 patients who are ventilated, 47.1% are COVID patients.

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line – 1-866-365-8110 – to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.

