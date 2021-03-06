 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SC reports almost 800 new confirmed COVID cases
0 comments
breaking top story

SC reports almost 800 new confirmed COVID cases

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image//

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Saturday reported 792 confirmed new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 137 probable cases, 15 confirmed deaths and six probable deaths for the reporting period that ended Thursday.

For the reporting period the Pee Dee recorded 69 cases with Dillon County, 24 cases, and Florence County, 21, leading the pack. Darlington County reported 9 cases, Marion and Marlboro counties six cases each, Chesterfield County two cases and Williamsburg County one case.

Florence and Williamsburg counties each reported one death.

Saturday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 449,151 confirmed cases, 75,306 probable cases, 7,711 confirmed deaths, 1,008 probable deaths and 6,120,006 total tests conducted.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

For the reporting period the state conducted 28,294 tests and 4.3% of those tests came back positive.

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.

The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.

DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432

The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate passes Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

F1S teachers to receive COVID vaccines Friday at Darlington Raceway

FLORENCE, S.C. -- In coordination with McLeod Health, Florence 1 Schools teachers will be able to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday during the vaccine clinic at Darlington Raceway. Phase 1B vaccinations will officially open on March 8 but McLeod has set aside slots specifically for Florence 1 teachers at this clinic. Appointments are required for this event.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert