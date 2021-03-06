SC reports almost 800 new confirmed COVID cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Saturday reported 792 confirmed new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 137 probable cases, 15 confirmed deaths and six probable deaths for the reporting period that ended Thursday.

For the reporting period the Pee Dee recorded 69 cases with Dillon County, 24 cases, and Florence County, 21, leading the pack. Darlington County reported 9 cases, Marion and Marlboro counties six cases each, Chesterfield County two cases and Williamsburg County one case.

Florence and Williamsburg counties each reported one death.

Saturday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 449,151 confirmed cases, 75,306 probable cases, 7,711 confirmed deaths, 1,008 probable deaths and 6,120,006 total tests conducted.

For the reporting period the state conducted 28,294 tests and 4.3% of those tests came back positive.

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.