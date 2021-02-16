SC reports fewest coronavirus cases in 3 months

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Going. Going. …
The coronavirus isn’t gone in the Pee Dee or the rest of South Carolina, but it’s definitely in decline.
Only 39 new confirmed cases and no deaths were reported Tuesday in the Pee Dee, and only 868 cases and 16 deaths were reported statewide, according to state health officials.
It was the first time in three months that the daily number of confirmed cases was less than 1,000. On Nov. 16, 981 cases were reported. Tuesday’s total is the lowest since Nov. 9, when 586 cases were reported, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Florence County reported 22 confirmed cases and one probable case Tuesday. Dillon and Williamsburg counties were next in the Pee Dee with five cases each, followed by Darlington County (3/1) and Marion and Marlboro counties (2 each).
Of the 21,315 tests that were conducted Sunday, only 5.9% were positive.
Statewide, the cumulative totals now are 428,684 confirmed cases, 61,769 probable cases, 7,196 confirmed deaths and 859 probable deaths.
As of Sunday, 5,557,832 tests have been conducted in the state.
Of the 11,210 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,518 are occupied (75.99%). Of those, 1,230 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (14.44%).
Of the 1,723 ICU beds in the state, 1,268 are occupied (73.59%). Of those, 303 (24.63%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Of the 1,955 ventilators in the state, 584 are in use (29.87%) and 167 are in use with COVID-19 patients (13.58%).
Of the 970,550 doses of any coronavirus vaccine received in South Carolina, 668,533 have been administered (68.9%).
Of the 532,550 doses received of the Pfizer vaccine, 90% have been administered. That breaks down to 359,627 first doses and 121,517 second doses.
Of the 253,700 doses received of the Moderna vaccine, 43% have been administered. That breaks down to 106,160 first doses and 3,890 second doses.
According to DHEC, 461,131 appointments for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have been scheduled.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.