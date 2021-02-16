SC reports fewest coronavirus cases in 3 months

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Going. Going. …

The coronavirus isn’t gone in the Pee Dee or the rest of South Carolina, but it’s definitely in decline.

Only 39 new confirmed cases and no deaths were reported Tuesday in the Pee Dee, and only 868 cases and 16 deaths were reported statewide, according to state health officials.

It was the first time in three months that the daily number of confirmed cases was less than 1,000. On Nov. 16, 981 cases were reported. Tuesday’s total is the lowest since Nov. 9, when 586 cases were reported, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Florence County reported 22 confirmed cases and one probable case Tuesday. Dillon and Williamsburg counties were next in the Pee Dee with five cases each, followed by Darlington County (3/1) and Marion and Marlboro counties (2 each).

Of the 21,315 tests that were conducted Sunday, only 5.9% were positive.

Statewide, the cumulative totals now are 428,684 confirmed cases, 61,769 probable cases, 7,196 confirmed deaths and 859 probable deaths.

As of Sunday, 5,557,832 tests have been conducted in the state.