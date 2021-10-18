SC reports lowest coronavirus case number in three months

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Florence County led the region with 77 total cases (57 confirmed) over the three days. That broke down to 27 total cases (17 confirmed) on Thursday, 27 total cases (23 confirmed) on Friday and 23 total cases (17 confirmed) on Saturday.

In Darlington County, 33 total cases (22 confirmed) were reported over three days. That broke down to 13 total cases (nine confirmed) on Thursday), 13 total cases (seven confirmed) on Friday and seven total cases (six confirmed) on Saturday.

In Marion County, 20 total cases (15 confirmed) were reported over three days. That broke down to three total cases (two confirmed) on Thursday, 13 total cases (11 confirmed) on Friday and four total cases (two confirmed) on Saturday.

In Dillon County, 17 total cases (14 confirmed) were reported over three days. That broke down to three total cases (all confirmed) on Thursday, eight total cases (seven confirmed) on Friday and six total cases (four confirmed) on Saturday,

In Marlboro County, 13 total cases (seven confirmed) were reported over three days. That broke down to seven total cases (four confirmed) on Thursday, five total cases (three confirmed) on Friday and one total case (unconfirmed) on Saturday.