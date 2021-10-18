SC reports lowest coronavirus case number in three months

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina reported 922 total new coronavirus cases on Monday, the lowest number of three months.
That last time the number was that low was on July 19, when 754 total new cases were reported.
No confirmed coronavirus deaths were reported in the Pee Dee during a three-day period that ended Saturday.
On Monday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced that 708 confirmed cases and 214 probable cases were reported on Saturday.
The state also reported that 1,273 total cases (977 confirmed) were reported on Thursday and 1,082 total cases (835 confirmed) were reported on Friday.
Over the three-day period that ended Saturday, 87 total deaths (70 confirmed) were reported in the state. That broke down to 16 total deaths (six confirmed) that were reported Thursday, 22 total deaths (all confirmed) that were reported Friday and 49 total deaths (42 confirmed) that were reported Saturday.
The only deaths in the Pee Dee were two probable deaths in Williamsburg County. One was reported Thursday and one on Friday.
In the Pee Dee, 56 total cases (36 confirmed were reported Thursday, 70 total cases (53 confirmed) were reported Friday and 46 total cases (32 confirmed) were reported Saturday.
Florence County led the region with 77 total cases (57 confirmed) over the three days. That broke down to 27 total cases (17 confirmed) on Thursday, 27 total cases (23 confirmed) on Friday and 23 total cases (17 confirmed) on Saturday.
In Darlington County, 33 total cases (22 confirmed) were reported over three days. That broke down to 13 total cases (nine confirmed) on Thursday), 13 total cases (seven confirmed) on Friday and seven total cases (six confirmed) on Saturday.
In Marion County, 20 total cases (15 confirmed) were reported over three days. That broke down to three total cases (two confirmed) on Thursday, 13 total cases (11 confirmed) on Friday and four total cases (two confirmed) on Saturday.
In Dillon County, 17 total cases (14 confirmed) were reported over three days. That broke down to three total cases (all confirmed) on Thursday, eight total cases (seven confirmed) on Friday and six total cases (four confirmed) on Saturday,
In Marlboro County, 13 total cases (seven confirmed) were reported over three days. That broke down to seven total cases (four confirmed) on Thursday, five total cases (three confirmed) on Friday and one total case (unconfirmed) on Saturday.
In Williamsburg County, 12 total cases (six confirmed) were reported over three days. That broke down to three total cases (one confirmed) on Thursday), four total cases (two confirmed) and five total cases (three confirmed) on Saturday.
The state’s cumulative totals now are 711,874 confirmed cases, 175,661 probable cases, 11,531 confirmed deaths and 1,788 probable deaths.
The state reported 35,540 tests were conducted Thursday with 5.5% positivity, 27,177 tests were conducted Friday with 4.7% positivity and 25,496 tests were conducted Saturday (5.3% positivity). To date, 11,467,316 coronavirus tests have been conducted in South Carolina since the pandemic began in March 2020.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line – 1-866-365-8110 – to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.