SC reports most confirmed coronavirus cases since April 30
CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina reported 462 confirmed coronavirus cases, 252 probable cases, eight deaths and 12 probable deaths Wednesday.

It’s the highest number of confirmed cases since 476 were reported on April 30.

On June 20, only 55 confirmed cases were reported.

The spike wasn’t so evident in the Pee Dee, which reported 15 confirmed cases, nine probable cases and two probable deaths on Wednesday.

Florence County led with six confirmed cases and four probable cases. Next were Darlington County (3/2) and Marion County (3/0), followed by Dillon County (2/0) and Marlboro County (1/3). Williamsburg County did not report any confirmed or probable cases.

Two probable deaths were reported in Darlington County.

The state’s cumulative totals now are 497,542 confirmed cases, 107,108 probable cases, 8,700 confirmed deaths and 1,170 probable deaths.

The state reported 6,693 tests were conducted with an 8.8% positivity rate. To date, 8,353,334 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina.

Of the 8,370 hospital beds that are occupied in the state, 297 (3.55%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients. Of the hospitalized COVID patients, 79 are in ICU (26.6%) and 26 are ventilated (8.75%).

As of Monday, 3,881,231 vaccination doses have been received in South Carolina. Of that, 2,141,875 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose (49.9%) and 1,887,409 are fully vaccinated (43.9%).

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.

The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.

DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.

The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.

Tags

