SC residents can file car dealer complaints online

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina residents have another option to file complaints about vehicle dealers.

Customers can file by visiting SCDMVOnline.com, going to the Business Customers drop down menu and selecting File a Dealer Complaint.

“Customers take a lot of time to research vehicles, visit dealerships, and test drive cars,” SCDMV Executive Director Kevin Shwedo said. “When it comes time to decide what vehicle to purchase, people are using their hard-earned money, and it can be a stressful process. If an error is made in a customer’s transaction, the SCDMV wants to know about it so it can be properly investigated and corrected.”

Only certain types of complaints are investigated by the SCDMV. They include: undelivered title within 45 days of the sale, undelivered paperwork needed to register a customer's vehicle, that the dealer did not pay off the lien holder or the dealer went out of business before providing a customer with paperwork.

When filing a complaint at SCDMVOnline.com, the customer will receive confirmation of the complaint and be prompted to send supporting documents so the Dealer License and Audit Unit can review and process the complaint.