SC Sen. Hugh Leatherman is at home in hospice care

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Carolina Sen. Hugh Leatherman is in hospice care.

A spokesman from Leatherman's office said Thursday evening that the longtime senator has returned home, that he is dealing with serious health problems and that his family appreciates everyone's thoughts and prayers.

The Associated Press reported that Leatherman had an inoperable cancer. The cancer was found in an operation after Leatherman had abdominal pain, according to the report, which the AP attributed to a Republican senator who was not named.

South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas said Leatherman is a mentor to him. He also said Leatherman is a legislative leader and a tremendous force for good in the Pee Dee. Lucas offered his thoughts and prayers to the Leatherman family.

State Rep. Roger Kirby said Leatherman has been a great, great leader for the region and added that his thoughts and prayers are with his family.

State Reps. Terry Alexander and Phillip Lowe said they were keeping Leatherman and his family in their prayers.

Congressman Tom Rice said he was sad to learn that Leatherman is ill.