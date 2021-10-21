 Skip to main content
SC Sen. Hugh Leatherman is at home in hospice care
SC Sen. Hugh Leatherman is at home in hospice care

S.C. Sen. Hugh Leatherman

S.C. Sen. Hugh Leatherman of Florence

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Carolina Sen. Hugh Leatherman is in hospice care. 

A spokesman from Leatherman's office said Thursday evening that the longtime senator has returned home, that he is dealing with serious health problems and that his family appreciates everyone's thoughts and prayers. 

The Associated Press reported that Leatherman had an inoperable cancer. The cancer was found in an operation after Leatherman had abdominal pain, according to the report, which the AP attributed to a Republican senator who was not named.

South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas said Leatherman is a mentor to him. He also said Leatherman is a legislative leader and a tremendous force for good in the Pee Dee. Lucas offered his thoughts and prayers to the Leatherman family. 

State Rep. Roger Kirby said Leatherman has been a great, great leader for the region and added that his thoughts and prayers are with his family. 

State Reps. Terry Alexander and Phillip Lowe said they were keeping Leatherman and his family in their prayers.

Congressman Tom Rice said he was sad to learn that Leatherman is ill.

 “He has accomplished so much for the Pee Dee and South Carolina,” Rice said in a statement. “Wrenzie and I will keep the senator and his family in our prayers.”

 Leatherman, 90, has represented Florence County in the South Carolina Senate since 1981. He is the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee and is president pro tempore emeritus of the Senate. 

He was reelected to a four-year term in the Senate in 2020. 

