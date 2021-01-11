SC Sen. Sabb co-authors letter asking for a virtual State of the State address

"With these alarming statistics in mind we are urging you, Governor McMaster, to make the executive decision to hold the annual State of the State Address virtually this Wednesday," Hutto and Sabb say in the letter.

The two senators then add that the advice of the nation's leading public health experts says that large gatherings can act as superspreader events.

"To continue the long-held tradition of packing both bodies of the South Carolina General Assembly into one Chamber this year would not only be deeply irresponsible, but potentially deadly," Hutto and Sabb continue. "In the midst of an ongoing pandemic it contradicts all common sense and scientific guidance to seat nearly 200 elected officials, yourself, staff, media, and others from across South Carolina in one room."

South Carolina has 170 legislators: 46 Senators and 124 House members.

They also note that many members of the General Assembly are older than 65, which puts them at a higher risk of negative effects from the virus.

"Upholding the tradition for the State of the State this year is simply not worth the destruction it could bring to our colleagues and their communities when they return home," Hutto and Sabb continue.