SC Sen. Sabb co-authors letter asking for a virtual State of the State address

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Pee Dee lawmaker is one of two signatories on a letter urging South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster to hold his annual State of the State address virtually this year.
The governor's office said Monday that McMaster still planned to give his annual State of the State address in-person on Wednesday.
Assistant Senate Minority Leader Ronnie Sabb, a Democrat whose five-county district includes Williamsburg County and a small portion of southern Florence County, and Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto wrote a letter to McMaster on Monday.
They begin the letter by reciting COVID-19 statistics from the state, citing "nearly 350,000 people have infected" and "nearly 6,000" have died due to the virus.
The latest information from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control indicate that the state has had 326,588 positive tests for the virus.
The department's data does not indicate how many of these positive tests are from the same people.
The department's latest information also indicates that there have been 5,315 people to have died following a positive COVID-19 test.
The department's data does not indicate a difference between dying from COVID-19 and dying with the virus.
"With these alarming statistics in mind we are urging you, Governor McMaster, to make the executive decision to hold the annual State of the State Address virtually this Wednesday," Hutto and Sabb say in the letter.
The two senators then add that the advice of the nation's leading public health experts says that large gatherings can act as superspreader events.
"To continue the long-held tradition of packing both bodies of the South Carolina General Assembly into one Chamber this year would not only be deeply irresponsible, but potentially deadly," Hutto and Sabb continue. "In the midst of an ongoing pandemic it contradicts all common sense and scientific guidance to seat nearly 200 elected officials, yourself, staff, media, and others from across South Carolina in one room."
South Carolina has 170 legislators: 46 Senators and 124 House members.
They also note that many members of the General Assembly are older than 65, which puts them at a higher risk of negative effects from the virus.
"Upholding the tradition for the State of the State this year is simply not worth the destruction it could bring to our colleagues and their communities when they return home," Hutto and Sabb continue.
They then add that the state has the technological capability to do the address virtually.