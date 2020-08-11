SC Senate candidate: 'Republicans are the party of science'

Republicans, he said, need to be the party of science.

"There are a lot worse things in South Carolina and America than the coronavirus," Ellison said. "Let me tell you, seriously, cowardice is worse than the coronavirus. Rioting in the streets is worse than the coronavirus."

Ellison also went on to criticize the "fake news media." He asked how much of the destruction following Black Lives Matter protests in Charleston went unreported.

"You had 161 acts of looting, violence and destruction, and it's totally unreported," he continued.

He also criticized the Democratic Party for allegedly supporting terrorist groups, Antifa and Marxists.

He also asked how many African American Trump supporters had been killed by Antifia and Black Lives Matter.

Then, Ellison turned back toward COVID-19.

"Republicans are not the ones rejecting science," Ellison said. "How many kids have died of COVID? How many kids have passed COVID on to other kids or adults? Remember, we're the party of science. If we're going to shut down schools, we better have a good reason to shut them down. I would submit that there's not been one case of a kid passing on COVID to another kid or to an adult."