SC Senate District 31 Special Election Results

|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Mike Reichenbach (WINNER)
|7,194
|90.1
|Suzanne La Rochelle
|772
|9.7
|42/44 precincts reporting
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Tuesday night's Interstate 95 traffic stop that ended with a pursuit and firey crash started with a pickup truck that was going 80 in a 60 mile an hour zone, according to dash cam video released by the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Three Darlington men died early Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Indian Branch Road west of Darlington.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person died late Tuesday night after they decided to run from law enforcement and then drove into the back of a tractor-trailer.
DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee Wednesday said that a body of a man in his 30s has been found outside a home on Oakdale Street.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Saturday morning Chaplain Maj. Michelle Law-Gordon was described as resilient, strong and a wounded healer by those who spoke about her during her promotion ceremony in Florence Veterans Park.
LAKE CITY, S.C. – Lake City police arrested four people Wednesday after the department received a call about a suspicious vehicle in a bank parking lot.
CARTERSVILLE, S.C. – Spread over several acres in Carterville, a rural community of Florence County, is a vineyard where muscadine grapes grow and are made in to wine.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A shots fired call late Wednesday afternoon ended with one person in custody after Third Loop Road was closed for a period of time between West Sandhurst Drive and College Park Drive.
FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence County resident safely escaped a burning mobile home Saturday afternoon.
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Brandon Mcinville got the bragging rights with a first-place win as Joe’s Grill held its annual chili cook-off and car show…
