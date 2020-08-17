You are the owner of this article.
SC Senate to return Sept. 2 to consider election safety and security
SC Senate to return Sept. 2 to consider election safety and security

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Senate will return to session on Sept. 2. 

South Carolina Senate President Harvey S. Peeler, Jr. announced Monday morning that the Senate will return to consider updates to election laws that will allow citizens to vote safely and securely during the Nov. 3 general election. 

“If the COVID-19 pandemic is still prevalent in our state, the Senate must make plans to protect the voter and the vote,” Peeler said in a news release. “We don’t know what the situation will be like in November, but we need to prepare for safe and secure voting. In May, the General Assembly addressed these issues for the primary elections in record time by working together in a bipartisan manner. I am hopeful we can do it again and return later in September to address the remaining legislative business.”

On May 12, the Senate and House of Representatives voted to approve a temporary measure that allowing any registered voter of the state to cast an absentee ballot during the June 9 primaries and subsequent run-off elections. Gov. Henry McMaster quickly signed the fast-tracked bill. 

Marci Andino, the executive director of the South Carolina Elections Commission, sent a letter late last month to Peeler and Speaker James H. "Jay" Lucas of Hartsville asking them to take action to make the Nov. 3 general election safe and secure. 

In her letter, Andino recommended the General Assembly take six steps, including again allowing any registered voter to cast an absentee ballot in the election, allowing voters to fully apply for an absentee ballot online, removing the witness signature requirement to receive an absentee ballot, allowing the use of drop boxes to return absentee ballots, providing more time for receipt of absentee ballots and to certify elections and limiting curbside voting to designated locations. 

The South Carolina Association of Registration and Elections Officials − Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Commission Executive Director David Alford is the immediate past president − sent a letter to Peeler, Lucas and McMaster advocating for allowing any registered voter to cast an absentee ballot, the removal of the witness signature requirement, allowing counties to begin to process absentee ballots on the Friday before the election and the use of drop boxes for collection of absentee ballots. 

