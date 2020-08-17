SC Senate to return Sept. 2 to consider election safety and security

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Senate will return to session on Sept. 2.

South Carolina Senate President Harvey S. Peeler, Jr. announced Monday morning that the Senate will return to consider updates to election laws that will allow citizens to vote safely and securely during the Nov. 3 general election.

“If the COVID-19 pandemic is still prevalent in our state, the Senate must make plans to protect the voter and the vote,” Peeler said in a news release. “We don’t know what the situation will be like in November, but we need to prepare for safe and secure voting. In May, the General Assembly addressed these issues for the primary elections in record time by working together in a bipartisan manner. I am hopeful we can do it again and return later in September to address the remaining legislative business.”

On May 12, the Senate and House of Representatives voted to approve a temporary measure that allowing any registered voter of the state to cast an absentee ballot during the June 9 primaries and subsequent run-off elections. Gov. Henry McMaster quickly signed the fast-tracked bill.