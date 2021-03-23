SC senator suggests everyone be made militia member

Tuesday’s meeting was scheduled before the shootings Monday at a Colorado grocery store that killed 10 people. Democratic Sen. Kevin Johnson reminded fellow senators of that mass killing and another the previous week where eight people were shot to death at three massage businesses in the Atlanta area.

Johnson said he supports gun rights and he, his wife and three children all have concealed weapons permits, but the bill seemed like a solution seeking a problem.

“Y’all, this country is crazy. We have homegrown terrorists. I’m sure those folks who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 probably felt they were members of some type of militia," said Johnson, who is from Manning.

The proposal would allow unorganized militia members to carry any weapons legally allowed at the end of 2020. Anyone who does not want to be a member of the militia could resign and “resume his civilian status,” according to the bill.

The unorganized militia is long in history and short in use in South Carolina's 245 years. The state constitution created it.

State law allows the governor to call it up “in the event of or imminent danger of war, insurrection, rebellion, invasion, tumult, riot, resistance to law or process or breach of the peace" if the regular National Guard cannot handle the threat.