SC Supreme Court says no to McMaster private school grant plan

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Supreme Court has rejected Gov. Henry McMaster's plan to spend $32 million of the state's CARES Act funding for private school grants.
The Supreme Court issued its ruling in a case filed after McMaster announced his plan to offer one-time grants of up to $6,500 to subsidize tuition for private school students in the Palmetto State.
“We find there is no clear congressional intent in the education provisions of the CARES Act to allow the Governor to allocate the GEER funds in his discretion in contravention of our State Constitution,” according to the judgment issued Wednesday. “We therefore reject the Governor’s assertion that the discretion provided him in the CARES Act preempts our constitutional mandate prohibiting the use of public funds for the direct benefit of private educational institutions.”
The funding potentially being allocated by the governor's office ultimately derives from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security [CARES] Act of 2020.
That act was developed to provide economic stimulus and security for the country following the shutdowns enacted to prevent COVID-19 patients from overwhelming hospitals. The act was signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27.
Included in the act was a provision allowing for an emergency block grant, called Governor's Emergency Education Relief [GEER] funds, to the governors of the 50 states to decide how to meet the needs of students, including charter schools and nonpublic schools, post-secondary institutions, and other education-related organizations.
The total allocated to the program was $2.95 billion. South Carolina was allocated $48.47 million.
McMaster said he remains committed to providing educational opportunity for lower-income families and families with special needs at public and private kindergartens, schools, and colleges.
“In addition to the lower-income families directly affected by this decision, it may also place in jeopardy millions of CARES Act dollars recently appropriated by the General Assembly to directly reimburse independent private colleges and HBCUs. We will request the Court to reconsider this important decision," McMaster said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.
The grant program would allocate around $32 million of the CARES Act funds to the SAFE grant program in order to fund needs-based grants of up to $6,500 to help with the 2020-21 tuition for eligible students at participating private, parochial or independent schools in South Carolina.
McMaster announced the grant program in July.
