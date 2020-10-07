SC Supreme Court says no to McMaster private school grant plan

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Supreme Court has rejected Gov. Henry McMaster's plan to spend $32 million of the state's CARES Act funding for private school grants.

The Supreme Court issued its ruling in a case filed after McMaster announced his plan to offer one-time grants of up to $6,500 to subsidize tuition for private school students in the Palmetto State.

“We find there is no clear congressional intent in the education provisions of the CARES Act to allow the Governor to allocate the GEER funds in his discretion in contravention of our State Constitution,” according to the judgment issued Wednesday. “We therefore reject the Governor’s assertion that the discretion provided him in the CARES Act preempts our constitutional mandate prohibiting the use of public funds for the direct benefit of private educational institutions.”

The funding potentially being allocated by the governor's office ultimately derives from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security [CARES] Act of 2020.

That act was developed to provide economic stimulus and security for the country following the shutdowns enacted to prevent COVID-19 patients from overwhelming hospitals. The act was signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27.