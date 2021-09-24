SC surpasses 12,000 total COVID-19 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Another deadly COVID-19 day is in the books in South Carolina.

And another deadly week.

On Friday, the state crossed the 12,000 mark in deaths since the pandemic began 18 months ago when it reported 124 new deaths (111 confirmed), including 22 in Greenville County.

That brought the total of confirmed and probable deaths to 12,080.

Seven deaths (six confirmed) were reported Friday in the Pee Dee. Florence and Marion counties each reported two confirmed deaths. Darlington and Marlboro counties each reported one. Florence reported on probable death.

Statewide, 2,491 total cases were reported Friday (2,602 confirmed).

In the Pee Dee, 232 total cases (124 confirmed) were reported.

Florence County led the region with 76 total cases (50 confirmed). Darlington County followed with 59 total cases that included 50 probable cases. Dillon County was next with 41 total cases (30 confirmed), followed by Marion County (23 total, 19 confirmed), Williamsburg County (18/6) and Marlboro County (15/4).