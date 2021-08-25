 Skip to main content
SC surpasses 700,000 COVID-19 cases
CORONAVIRUS

SC surpasses 700,000 COVID-19 cases

COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina has surpassed 700,000 coronavirus cases.

With 2,659 confirmed cases and 1,056 probable cases reported Wednesday, the cumulative totals grew to 571,530 confirmed cases and 131,364 probable cases for a total of 702,894.

The state also reported 33 deaths (27 confirmed), bringing the cumulative totals to 9,100 confirmed deaths and 1,257 probable deaths.

In the Pee Dee, 194 cases were reported Wednesday (132 confirmed).

Florence County led the way with 79 confirmed cases and 37 probable cases, followed by Dillon County (17/8), Darlington County (15/7), Marion County (9/0), Marlboro County (7/8) and Williamsburg County (5/2).

Three confirmed deaths were reported in the Pee Dee: one each in Florence, Marion and Williamsburg counties.

The state reported 18,736 tests were conducted with 18.6% positivity. To date, 9,252,732 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina.

Of the 11,547 hospital beds in the state, 9,548 are occupied (82.69%) and 2,149 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (22.51). Of the hospitalized COVID patients, 502 are in ICU (23.36%). Of the COVID patients who are hospitalized, 311 are ventilated (14.47%).

As of Sunday, 4,232,315 vaccination doses have been received in South Carolina. Of that, 2,384,551 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose (55.5%) and 2,009,574 are fully vaccinated (46.8%).

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.

The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.

DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.

The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.

