SC surpasses 700,000 COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina has surpassed 700,000 coronavirus cases.

With 2,659 confirmed cases and 1,056 probable cases reported Wednesday, the cumulative totals grew to 571,530 confirmed cases and 131,364 probable cases for a total of 702,894.

The state also reported 33 deaths (27 confirmed), bringing the cumulative totals to 9,100 confirmed deaths and 1,257 probable deaths.

In the Pee Dee, 194 cases were reported Wednesday (132 confirmed).

Florence County led the way with 79 confirmed cases and 37 probable cases, followed by Dillon County (17/8), Darlington County (15/7), Marion County (9/0), Marlboro County (7/8) and Williamsburg County (5/2).

Three confirmed deaths were reported in the Pee Dee: one each in Florence, Marion and Williamsburg counties.

The state reported 18,736 tests were conducted with 18.6% positivity. To date, 9,252,732 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina.

Of the 11,547 hospital beds in the state, 9,548 are occupied (82.69%) and 2,149 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (22.51). Of the hospitalized COVID patients, 502 are in ICU (23.36%). Of the COVID patients who are hospitalized, 311 are ventilated (14.47%).