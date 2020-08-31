SC to receive $600 million in Savannah River Site settlement

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is set to receive $600 million from a settlement that ends six years of litigation related to the remaining weapons-grade plutonium relocated to the Savannah River Site in the early 2000s.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson and U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette announced the settlement at a news conference Monday morning in Columbia.

The United States will pay South Carolina $600 million immediately, and the Department of Energy remains obligated to remove the plutonium by 2037. South Carolina will allow the department 16.5 years to remove the remaining plutonium from the site or monetary penalties will be re-instated and the Department will be subject to additional litigation.

The settlement, negotiated by Wilson, ends a legal battle that involved multiple federal and state administrations and threatened to paralyze the country’s industrial complex and pit the state against the federal government for decades.