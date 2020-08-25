SC to receive over $3 million in Honda settlement

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is set to receive $3.63 million after reaching a settlement agreement with Honda over allegations that Honda concealed safety issues related to defects in the frontal airbag systems installed in certain Honda and Acura vehicles sold in the United States.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the $85 million multistate settlement with American Honda Motor Company Inc. and Honda of America Manufacturing Inc., 46 states, the District of Columbia and the Northern Mariana Islands on Tuesday morning.
The multistate settlement includes leaders from South Carolina, Arkansas, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, Oregon, South Dakota, and Texas. It also includes Alabama, Alaska, Colorado, Delaware, Guam, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
“My office led this investigation because of our concern that Honda turned a blind eye to airbag safety with deadly consequences,” Wilson said. “This settlement holds Honda accountable for its conduct and requires Honda to take needed action to ensure that its airbags do their job of protecting South Carolina drivers from serious harm.”
Under the terms of the consent judgment, which will be filed with the Richland County Court of Common Pleas, Honda has agreed to injunctive relief. That will require it to take steps to ensure that future airbag designs include “fail-safe” features to protect passengers in the event the inflator ruptures, to adopt changes to its procurement process for new frontal airbags, to ensure that its suppliers have the appropriate industry certifications and satisfy key industry performance standards, as well as improve record-keeping and parts tracking, to implement recurrence prevention procedures designed to prevent a tragedy like this from ever happening again, such as requiring that Honda approve all new frontal airbag designs before the company will consider them for use in new Honda vehicles. Honda also will be required to abide by prohibitions on misleading advertisements and point of sale representations regarding the safety of Honda’s vehicles, including the airbags, and to make improvements in critical areas such as risk management, quality control, supplier oversight, training and certifications, and implementing mandatory whistleblower protections.
The settlement concludes a multistate investigation into Honda’s alleged failure to inform regulators and consumers that the frontal airbags posed a significant risk of rupture, which could cause metal fragments to fly into the passenger compartments of many Honda and Acura vehicles. The ruptures have resulted in at least 14 deaths and over 200 injuries in the United States alone.
The states have alleged that Honda engineers suspected that the airbags’ propellant, ammonium nitrate, could burn aggressively and cause the inflator to burst. Despite these concerns, Honda delayed warning consumers or automobile safety officials, even as it began partial recalls of affected vehicles in 2008 and 2009.
Further, Honda continued to represent to consumers that its vehicles, including its airbags, were safe. The states have also alleged that Honda’s actions, or failures to act, as well as its alleged misrepresentations about the safety of its vehicles, were unfair and deceptive, and that Honda’s conduct violated state consumer protection laws, including the South Carolina Unfair Trade Practices Act.
Since 2008, Honda has recalled approximately 12.9 million Honda and Acura vehicles equipped with the suspect inflators since 2008.
The airbag systems were designed and manufactured by Takata Corporation, a long-time Honda supplier, and were first installed in Honda vehicles in the 2001 model year.
Affected vehicles include 2001-2012 Accords, 2010-2015 Crosstours, 2001-2011 Civics, 2002-2011 CR-Vs, 2011-2015 CR-Zs, 2003-2011 Elements, 2010-2014 FCX Claritys, 2007-2014 Fits, 2010-2014 Insights, 2002-2004 Odysseys, 2003-2015 Pilots, and 2005-2014 Ridgelines, 2003 Acura 3.2 CLs, 2002-2003 Acura 3.2TLs, 2013-2016 Acura ILXs, 2003-2006 Acura MDXs, 2007-2016 Acura RDXs, 2005-2012 Acura RLs, 2009-2014 Acura TLs, 2009-2014 Acura TSXs and 2010-2013 Acura ZDXs.
Certain models older than 2001 also might be affected.
Consumers who own a Honda or Acura vehicle are strongly encouraged to visit Honda’s airbag recall website at hondaairbaginfo.com or call its Customer Service toll-free number at 888-234-2138, to see if their vehicle is subject to a recall. Consumers also can check for open recalls by going to Safercar.gov. All safety recall repairs are FREE at authorized Honda dealers.
