SC to receive over $3 million in Honda settlement

Under the terms of the consent judgment, which will be filed with the Richland County Court of Common Pleas, Honda has agreed to injunctive relief. That will require it to take steps to ensure that future airbag designs include “fail-safe” features to protect passengers in the event the inflator ruptures, to adopt changes to its procurement process for new frontal airbags, to ensure that its suppliers have the appropriate industry certifications and satisfy key industry performance standards, as well as improve record-keeping and parts tracking, to implement recurrence prevention procedures designed to prevent a tragedy like this from ever happening again, such as requiring that Honda approve all new frontal airbag designs before the company will consider them for use in new Honda vehicles. Honda also will be required to abide by prohibitions on misleading advertisements and point of sale representations regarding the safety of Honda’s vehicles, including the airbags, and to make improvements in critical areas such as risk management, quality control, supplier oversight, training and certifications, and implementing mandatory whistleblower protections.