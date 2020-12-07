SC tops 10,000 coronavirus cases in past four days

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The spike in confirmed coronavirus cases in South Carolina continued Monday.

The state reported 2,413 new cases, marking the fourth consecutive day it has reported at least 2,000 new cases, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. The state has topped 1,000 cases in 20 consecutive days.

Since Friday, the four-day total is 10,136 cases.

Of the 214 new cases reported Monday in Pee Dee counties, Florence County led the way with 100. Dillon County was next with 39, followed by Darlington County (35), Marion and Marlboro counties (16 each) and Williamsburg County (8).

Greenville County led the state with 367 cases, followed by Spartanburg County (224). Horry County reported 181 cases.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But none of the 12 deaths reported Monday in South Carolina were from a Pee Dee county.

The latest totals to date in South Carolina are 218,820 confirmed cases, 15,832 probable cases, 4,249 confirmed deaths and 330 probable deaths.

The total number of individual test results reported Sunday to DHEC statewide was 12,452 (not including antibody tests). The percent positive was 19.4%.