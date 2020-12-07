 Skip to main content
SC tops 10,000 coronavirus cases in past four days
SC tops 10,000 coronavirus cases in past four days

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The spike in confirmed coronavirus cases in South Carolina continued Monday.

The state reported 2,413 new cases, marking the fourth consecutive day it has reported at least 2,000 new cases, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. The state has topped 1,000 cases in 20 consecutive days.

Since Friday, the four-day total is 10,136 cases.

Of the 214 new cases reported Monday in Pee Dee counties, Florence County led the way with 100. Dillon County was next with 39, followed by Darlington County (35), Marion and Marlboro counties (16 each) and Williamsburg County (8).

Greenville County led the state with 367 cases, followed by Spartanburg County (224). Horry County reported 181 cases.

But none of the 12 deaths reported Monday in South Carolina were from a Pee Dee county.

The latest totals to date in South Carolina are 218,820 confirmed cases, 15,832 probable cases, 4,249 confirmed deaths and 330 probable deaths.

The total number of individual test results reported Sunday to DHEC statewide was 12,452 (not including antibody tests). The percent positive was 19.4%.

DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. It's especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.

As of Sunday, a total of 2,899,181 tests had been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

There are 306 testing opportunities available statewide. To find one, visit scdhec.gov/findatest.

