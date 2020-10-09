SC tops 150,000 in coronavirus cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. − The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 874 new confirmed cases Friday and 74 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 14 additional confirmed deaths and two new probable deaths.
The Pee Dee reported 44 confirmed COVID cases. Dillon and Marion counties each reported 11 cases, Darlington County reported 10 cases, Florence County reported nine cases, Chesterfield County reported five cases, Marlboro County reported four cases and Williamsburg County reported three cases.
Florence and Marlboro counties each reported the death of a middle-age victim while Williamsburg County reported the death of an elderly resident.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 150,033, probable cases to 5,643, confirmed deaths to 3,325, and 205 probable deaths.
DHEC provided new guidelines for outdoor and indoor visitation at nursing homes and community residential care facilities, commonly referred to as assisted living facilities. These guidelines are also recommended for intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities.
The guidelines for both indoor and outdoor visitation are based on the most recent CMS guidance for reopening nursing homes, as well as CDC guidance for COVID-19 in nursing homes. The visitation status of all nursing homes and community residential care facilities in the state will begin to be provided in a new weekly report which will be available online for the first time on Tuesday.
If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here.
Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether they have symptoms or not.
Currently, there are 114 mobile testing events scheduled through Nov. 30 and there are 298 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
As of Thursday, a total of 1,591,017 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported Thursday to DHEC statewide was 7,665 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 11.4%.
