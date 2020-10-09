 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SC tops 150,000 in coronavirus cases
0 comments
breaking top story

SC tops 150,000 in coronavirus cases

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image//

COLUMBIA, S.C. − The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 874 new confirmed cases Friday and 74 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 14 additional confirmed deaths and two new probable deaths.

The Pee Dee reported 44 confirmed COVID cases. Dillon and Marion counties each reported 11 cases, Darlington County reported 10 cases, Florence County reported nine cases, Chesterfield County reported five cases, Marlboro County reported four cases and Williamsburg County reported three cases.

Florence and Marlboro counties each reported the death of a middle-age victim while Williamsburg County reported the death of an elderly resident.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 150,033, probable cases to 5,643, confirmed deaths to 3,325, and 205 probable deaths.

DHEC provided new guidelines for outdoor and indoor visitation at nursing homes and community residential care facilities, commonly referred to as assisted living facilities. These guidelines are also recommended for intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The guidelines for both indoor and outdoor visitation are based on the most recent CMS guidance for reopening nursing homes, as well as CDC guidance for COVID-19 in nursing homes. The visitation status of all nursing homes and community residential care facilities in the state will begin to be provided in a new weekly report which will be available online for the first time on Tuesday.

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here.

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether they have symptoms or not.

Currently, there are 114 mobile testing events scheduled through Nov. 30 and there are 298 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

As of Thursday, a total of 1,591,017 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

The total number of individual test results reported Thursday to DHEC statewide was 7,665 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 11.4%.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kelvin Wymbs being investigated by SC Dept. of Education for alleged threats
Local News

Kelvin Wymbs being investigated by SC Dept. of Education for alleged threats

SAINT GEORGE, S.C. — A former Florence One Schools official is being investigated by the South Carolina Department of Education for making alleged threats to the chairman of a school board. Dr. Kelvin Wymbs, superintendent of Dorchester School District 4, is being investigated for allegedly threatening board chairman Kenneth Jenkins, WCSC reported Friday afternoon.

Nearly 70% of Wilson High School students attending class virtually
Local News

Nearly 70% of Wilson High School students attending class virtually

FLORENCE, S.C. — It is difficult for passersby to know if Wilson High School is holding class or not. The parking lots, normally filled with the cars of students, teachers, administrators and other faculty members, are mostly empty. The halls are most likely mostly quiet and the classrooms most likely nowhere near full. Recent data provided by Florence One Schools indicates that 390 students, 31.33% of the enrolled student body, are attending on alternating days. The remainder,  855, or 68.67%, are attending virtually. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert