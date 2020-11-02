 Skip to main content
SC tops 170,000 coronavirus cases
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 785 new confirmed cases Monday and 17 new probable cases.

It also reported 10 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 170,048 probable cases to 8,869, confirmed deaths to 3,697 and 249 probable deaths.

In the Pee Dee, 68 coronavirus cases but no deaths were reported.

Florence County led with 26 new cases, followed by Dillon County (9), Darlington and Williamsburg counties (7 each) and Marloboro County (6).

There has been a 16 percent increase in October testing from September testing, an increase of 34,240 tests. While this is a positive step in the right direction, continued additional testing is needed.

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.

There are 75 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 23 and there are 350 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

As of Sunday, a total of 2,036,465 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.

The total number of individual test results reported Sunday to DHEC statewide was 6,655 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 11.8%.

For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

